Where to Find the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

The way that you use item type in Genshin Impact changes throughout the regions. Once you get through Mondstadt and Inazuma, the way you spend the regions sigils changes. This started as an idea on Dragonspine when you donated to the Frost-Bearing Tree. It then reappeared in Inazuma, where you donated Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura in exchange for rewards. Sumeru has taken this idea and has its own magical tree for you to donate to, only this time you will need to do some work to unlock it.

If you are looking to get free materials and a few free wishes, then keep reading below to learn how to get to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru.

Tree of Dreams Location in Genshin Impact

The Dream Tree is located in Varana, inside the Aranara Village. With this being said, you can’t just walk up to the tree and use it. You will need to go through a lengthy quest that unlocks the ability to access the Aranara Village before gaining access to the Dream Tree.

To start this quest, head to the road outside of Sumeru City and speak with Rena. She will be will be being attacked by monsters. This will start the quest, Woodland Encounter. Be prepared for this quest line as it’s divided into several different Acts. You won’t gain access to the Aranara Village until you are a bit into Act II.

Keep in mind that you can’t warp directly to the tree, but there is a nearby waypoint.

What are the Tree of Dreams Rewards in Genshin Impact?

Once you unlock the village, you can go to the Tree of Dreams and donate Dendro Sigils to it. Each level of the tree requires 35 Dendro Sigils to reach. There are 50 levels to the Tree of Dreams, and you will have Dendro Sigils left over. Here are what the rewards you will get from ascending the tree:

Tree of Dreams LevelTree of Dreams Rewards
Level 150,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Fragile Resin
Level 250,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 350,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Admonition
Level 450,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Midlander Sword Billet
Level 550,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Crown of Insight
Level 650,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 750,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 850,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
Level 950,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies Praxis
Level 1050,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Intertwined Fate
Level 1150,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Fragile Resin
Level 1250,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 1350,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Admonition
Level 1450,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Midlander Claymore Billet
Level 1550,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Crown of Insight
Level 1650,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 1750,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 1850,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
Level 1950,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies Praxis
Level 2050,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Intertwined Fate
Level 2150,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Fragile Resin
Level 2250,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 2350,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Admonition
Level 2450,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Midlander Polearm Billet
Level 2550,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Crown of Insight
Level 2650,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 2750,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
3x Acquaint Fate
Level 2850,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
Level 2950,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies Praxis
Level 3050,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Intertwined Fate
Level 3150,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Fragile Resin
Level 3250,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 3350,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Admonition
Level 3450,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Midlander Catalyst Billet
Level 3550,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Crown of Insight
Level 3650,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 3750,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 3850,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
Level 3950,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies Praxis
Level 4050,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Intertwined Fate
Level 4150,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Fragile Resin
Level 4250,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 4350,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Admonition
Level 4450,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Midlander Bow Billet
Level 4550,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Crown of Insight
Level 4650,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 4750,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Acquaint Fate
Level 4850,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Dream Solvent
Level 4950,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
2x Philosophies of Praxis
Level 5050,000 Mora
10x Mystic Enhancement Ore
1x Dream Solvent

Keep in mind that you will need to near 100% all of Sumeru in order to earn all of these rewards. You should take note that while there is a reward pattern, Level 48 and Level 50 are the only ones that give Dream Solvent.

