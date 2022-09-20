Where to Find the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

The way that you use item type in Genshin Impact changes throughout the regions. Once you get through Mondstadt and Inazuma, the way you spend the regions sigils changes. This started as an idea on Dragonspine when you donated to the Frost-Bearing Tree. It then reappeared in Inazuma, where you donated Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura in exchange for rewards. Sumeru has taken this idea and has its own magical tree for you to donate to, only this time you will need to do some work to unlock it.

If you are looking to get free materials and a few free wishes, then keep reading below to learn how to get to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru.

More Genshin Guides:

Should You Pull for Dori in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: Tighnari Ascension Guide | Where to Buy Authentic Genshin Impact Merch | Genshin Impact: How to Defeat The Electro Regisvine | Should You Pull For Five-Star Weapons in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: What Animals Can You Catch With The Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru’s Forests

Tree of Dreams Location in Genshin Impact

The Dream Tree is located in Varana, inside the Aranara Village. With this being said, you can’t just walk up to the tree and use it. You will need to go through a lengthy quest that unlocks the ability to access the Aranara Village before gaining access to the Dream Tree.

To start this quest, head to the road outside of Sumeru City and speak with Rena. She will be will be being attacked by monsters. This will start the quest, Woodland Encounter. Be prepared for this quest line as it’s divided into several different Acts. You won’t gain access to the Aranara Village until you are a bit into Act II.

Keep in mind that you can’t warp directly to the tree, but there is a nearby waypoint.

What are the Tree of Dreams Rewards in Genshin Impact?

Once you unlock the village, you can go to the Tree of Dreams and donate Dendro Sigils to it. Each level of the tree requires 35 Dendro Sigils to reach. There are 50 levels to the Tree of Dreams, and you will have Dendro Sigils left over. Here are what the rewards you will get from ascending the tree:

Tree of Dreams Level Tree of Dreams Rewards Level 1 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Fragile Resin Level 2 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 3 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Admonition Level 4 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Midlander Sword Billet Level 5 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Crown of Insight Level 6 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity Level 7 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 8 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key Level 9 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies Praxis Level 10 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Intertwined Fate Level 11 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Fragile Resin Level 12 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 13 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Admonition Level 14 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Midlander Claymore Billet Level 15 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Crown of Insight Level 16 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity Level 17 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 18 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key Level 19 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies Praxis Level 20 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Intertwined Fate Level 21 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Fragile Resin Level 22 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 23 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Admonition Level 24 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Midlander Polearm Billet Level 25 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Crown of Insight Level 26 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity Level 27 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

3x Acquaint Fate Level 28 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key Level 29 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies Praxis Level 30 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Intertwined Fate Level 31 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Fragile Resin Level 32 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 33 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Admonition Level 34 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Midlander Catalyst Billet Level 35 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Crown of Insight Level 36 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity Level 37 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 38 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key Level 39 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies Praxis Level 40 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Intertwined Fate Level 41 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Fragile Resin Level 42 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 43 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Admonition Level 44 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Midlander Bow Billet Level 45 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Crown of Insight Level 46 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity Level 47 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Acquaint Fate Level 48 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Dream Solvent Level 49 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Philosophies of Praxis Level 50 50,000 Mora

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Dream Solvent

Keep in mind that you will need to near 100% all of Sumeru in order to earn all of these rewards. You should take note that while there is a reward pattern, Level 48 and Level 50 are the only ones that give Dream Solvent.