Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Class Aptitude Explained

As you play through Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll be given access to a wide range of classes via the Hero side quests. While gaining new Heroes to accompany your party is always something you should welcome, reassigning class roles within your party to keep things balanced can prove to be a little headache-inducing.

That said, knowing who to assign to what role is still majorly important and shouldn’t be overlooked. While there are plenty of systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that tend to lean more towards the vague side, luckily, this is something that’s a little more explicit. Once you know where to look, understanding class roles and which characters should be assigned what is pretty simple and can help your overall progress.

The Class Aptitude Indicator

As mentioned above, different characters will have different classes that they excel at in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The game doesn’t make you guess as to which characters gel with which class, however, instead, it neatly lays everything out in the class selection menu.

Once in the Class menu (a part of the Character menu,) hit ZR to display the class info of the class you currently have highlighted. With the new text box that appears after hitting ZR, you’ll be given all sorts of specific information about the class. While you can take a look at the different Master Arts and Skills available, the important thing for learning about a character’s compatibility with the class is in the top right corner of the box. Here, you’ll see that each character has a unique rating for each class.

What Does Class Aptitude Do?

The goal is to assign characters to the classes that they excel at, ranking either S or A. When using the proper character with the proper class, they’ll rank up and spread the class to other party members much more quickly than when a character is assigned to a class where they rank lower.

While it’s a good idea to assign characters to the classes they’re most proficient in, you’ll get to a point where you’ve run out of S and A-tier classes to assign them to. After you’ve exhausted all other options, go ahead and assign characters to classes where they might be ranked lower. There’s no penalty for doing this, it just means that characters will be leveling up their class much slower.

Character Class Guide

Below, you’ll find a list of all party members and the classes they’re most compatible with. It’s a good way to get you started, but the list isn’t all-encompassing, only informing you on their S-tier Aptitude classes, so make sure to explore the Class menu thoroughly on your own to see every other class that each character may excel at.

It’s worth noting that the character that inherits a class from new Heroes will always be given an S-tier Aptitude rating with that new class.

Noah

S-Tier classes: Flash Fencer, Guardian Commander, Royal Summoner (post-game Hero,) Stalker, Swordfighter

Mio

S-Tier classes: Lifesage (post-game Hero,) Thaumaturge, Troubadour, Zephyr

Eunie

S-Tier classes: Full Metal Jaguar, Lone Exile, Lost Vanguard, Medic Gunner

Taion

S-Tier classes: Incursor, Seraph, Strategos, Tactician,

Lanz

S-Tier classes: Heavy Guard, Signifer, Soulhacker, War Medic

Sena

S-Tier classes: Machine Assassin, Martial Artist, Ogre, Yumsmith