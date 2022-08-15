Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Take Clean Screenshots

Although it certainly is hindered in some areas due to the hardware limitations of the Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be a breathtakingly beautiful game. Its world is stunningly realized and the locations vary so much that loading into a new area is exciting for the simple reason that the player can’t wait to see what the world will look like next. It’s the perfect game for an in-depth photo mode, but it doesn’t have one.

That is, there isn’t a dedicated photo mode similar to what you might see in other games released in 2022. While many games include such modes to allow players to take digital photos of the game and show off its beauty, most Nintendo games don’t feature any sort of photo mode in the menu. Luckily, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a photo mode of sorts if you know where to look.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s Hidden Photo Mode

One of the biggest problems when trying to capture nice screenshots of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 outside of cutscenes is the intrusive UI. While it’s crucial for displaying quest and battle information, it’s something of an eye sore when you’re looking to capture the beauty of the game’s world. The lucky thing is that the game gives you the option to take screenshots without it.

While disabling the UI completely isn’t an option in the game’s settings, you can take photos without it by holding down the L button and then tapping the R button. This will take a clean screenshot free from the game’s UI (you’ll hear the Switch’s capture sound) saved to your capture library. Although it would be nice to have a dedicated photo mode, being able to take photos without the UI is still a major plus.