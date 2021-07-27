Death’s Door: How To Beat The Final Bosses | End-Game Guide

Once you find all three Great Souls in Death’s Door, you’ll be able to open the door and discover what’s beyond the summit. There are multiple big boss fights waiting for you at the end, so we’re going to cover them all — and I highly recommend you take some steps to make yourself stronger. Before entering the Death’s Door, you’ll want to track down all the shrines to fully upgrade your vitality. It also helps to re-explore all the areas you’ve already been through with your new powers. You’ll be able to find tons of easy Mass of Soul Energy orbs — upgrade your strength first, then Dexterity and Speed to make fighting bosses easier.

When you think you’re prepared, walk into Death’s Door and check out the final bosses (and our tips) in the boss battle guides below.

Death’s Door | The Grey Crow

Now that you have all three Great Souls, return to Death’s Door at the Summit of the Lost Cemetery.

The Grey Crow is a powerful, fast opponent that will hurt you just by touching you. He doesn’t really attack — he swoops at you from the sky, and then runs for a short time before preparing another attack. He’ll shoot out chains — stay out of the path of the chains, wait for him to appear, then dodge to avoid his swooping attack.

Attack him after he swoops down. He moves in a curved path, so attack from the side and you’ll be able to get in a full combo. Use Flame Spell to deal damage-over-time, and lure his crow projectiles so you can hit them back at him. Every time the boss takes a hit, he spawns a tracking crow projectile. You can hit each one back at the boss — do it if you can, or just smack them away if they’re in your path.

The Grey Crow’s final attack is a black hole that slowly sucks you in. He’ll also summon smaller crows to fly around you. Swat them away with you sword and stay focused on the boss and where he appears next. Like Betty, this is a tough fight that won’t take too long. Upgrade your Strength to max and explore the map before taking him on.

Reaper HQ | The Last Lord

There’s one soul left to reap. Return to Reaper HQ –a new door will appear leading to the Lord of Doors Office. Entering the door will begin the big final confrontation. Before facing off against the Lord of Doors, get all the upgrades you can; I had Strength 5, Dexterity 4, Haste 4, and Magic 2 for this fight.

The Last Lord fight begins with four stages — you’ll have to fight the Lord in a small arena, then complete an obstacle course where he summons bull-doors to attack you. Equip the Hookshot, and complete every round of these cinematic fights. Each arena teaches you a new attack, starting with his simple three-punch attack pattern.

He’ll unlock more attacks as you progress, but this is just the tutorial round. Play it safe in his fights, and reach the end of the obstacles — once you return to Reaper HQ, you’ll get a checkpoint and the true battle will begin.

The Last Lord uses all of his attacks at once at this point, switching rapidly, but also leaving himself more vulnerable than before.

Three-punch combo. The best and easiest time to attack him is after a simple three-punch combo. He’ll be open to a x3 combo attack with your sword. Often he follows this attack up with a quick fist slam. Dodge away after your combo!

Finger snap explosive summon. If the Lord of Doors snaps his fingers, he’ll begin summoning explosive balls from the sky. The doors will open and launch a pink bomb at you. He’ll often do this directly after an attack combo — while he’s snapping, he’s very vulnerable to a x3 combo.

The Lord’s most dangerous attack occurs when he flies into the air and fires a pink laser beam. You can’t dodge through this beam, and the Lord also summons bull door demons to charge you. If you take one hit, the attack will end. This is easily the most difficult and hectic attack to avoid, and later in the fight the bulls will track you slightly.

When the Lord glows with pink energy, he’ll generate pink projectiles after his three-punch attack. This can be unpredictable, so stay back until the three-way projectiles clear.

To deal the most damage, wait for the Lord to use his standard three-punch attack and dodge away. If he raises on arm to snap, you can continue to attack — sometimes you can get in as many as three x3 sword combos on the Last Lord.

It helps to be aggressive. The more aggressive you are, the less chances the Last Lord will have to use his dangerous pink energy beam. Keep hitting him when he’s open, and the Last Lord can be destroyed.