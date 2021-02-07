Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – Use This Trick To Reach The Teleporter Round 1 | Firebase Z Guide

This jump is possible.

The new Firebase Z map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a sprawling addition to Zombies mode — but there’s one annoying door stopping our operators from entering the main base proper. Before you can really do anything, you’re stuck in a village. Your goal is the nearby rooftop, but you’ll have to unlock a single door to get up there and teleport to the actual firebase location.

It’s so close and yet so far away. You’ll always have to waste a round just to get enough points to unlock this door. Unless you perform a very, very specific jump — one that took me more than a handful of tries, but I’ve managed to make the jump multiple times as of the time of this writing. This tricky jump lets you bypass the most annoying phase of Firebase Z instantly and get you into the Helipad instantly. Here’s how it works.

To skip the Equipment Storage and jump directly to the Teleporter in Firebase Z, you just need to find the perfect jumping spot. To the left of the Quickrevive perk station, there’s a deck across from a upper ledge. It’s in the location in the gallery above.

To make this jump, you need to give yourself as much speed as possible. Switch to knife / fists and time your jump right on the edge of the platform. You’re trying to give yourself as much speed and height as possible — every time I’ve pulled it off, I aimed for the center of the ledge instead of the right side.

This jump is tricky and it takes some practice. Even if you know what you’re doing, you can still screw up — but even I managed to make the jump after a few tries. The trick is just giving yourself plenty of sprinting time lead-up. This jump is possible to pull-off with an SMG or Shotgun, but I recommend knife / fists for the best possible chance.

Previously, there was a separate window glitch players could use to skip the Equipment Storage and reach the Teleporter. That was fixed in the latest patch, but this little jump still works as of this writing. Give it a try and save yourself 1000 points!

