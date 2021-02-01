10 Remakes That Were Worse Than The Original

There’s been a powerful resurgence in the world of remakes. Remade, modern versions of Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Resident Evil 2 are some of the best games of the last few years. And there are already rumors about which big games will get the big budget remake treatment next. It’s a good way to breathe new life into our old favorites — but not every remake is better than the original.

We’re taking a look at the losers of the remake world. Not all of these games are necessarily bad, but there are aspects that are undeniably worse than the original release. We’ve been burned by the promise of modern remakes, and we’re going to burn these games right back. Here are 10 remade games that were worse than the original.

The Living Anthology [Halo: The Master Chief Collection]

Halo: MCC, in some aspects, is a work of art — a huge collection of Halo games that’s been updated for years, including new games as additional DLC. Some of these games are only playable on modern Xbox consoles and PC because of this collection. In some ways, MCC is a Halo fan’s dream come true. In other ways it’s a complete nightmare.

If you’re only playing the campaigns, this is an incredible package. But if you’re looking to play online in Halo 2, or Halo 3, or Reach, then the problems start to spin out of control. The launch and subsequent years (and years) of patches — the completely broken online component and busted matchmaking made this one of the most talked-about bad launches of all time.

Then there’s the neutered Forge Mode, a fan-favorite extra that allowed players to create their own maps and game modes. The problems were so bad in 2014, the developers gave away Halo 3: ODST add-ons as an apology. And updates continue to this day — 6 years later!

Comic Sans Curse [Silent Hill HD Collection]

While Halo: MCC was eventually fixed — mostly, there are still patches coming — there is no fixing the Silent Hill 2 & 3 Enhanced Collection. In the waning years of Konami, before they had completely given up on game development, they tried to foist this low-effort, cheap, and busted Enhanced Edition on an unsuspecting world.

It doesn’t help that Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3 are some of the best games ever made, and highly respected in the horror community. The enhanced versions are buggy, broken messes with terrible framerates, changes to the graphics that destroy the skuzzy immersion of the originals, and baffling choices all around. Silent Hill 2 Enhanced has completely re-recorded voice-overs for all the characters — which is pretty polarizing, but it isn’t even the worst change.

The worst change is how the graphics were so incompetently “updated” — yes, many of the in-game signs have been replaced with Comic Sans. Look, that font is a joke on the internet for a reason. Why would anyone try to use it in a horror game?

