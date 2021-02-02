Judgment Confirmed For PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X/S Platforms

Judgment is a game that takes place in the same universe as the Yakuza series so if you’re familiar with the franchise then you can get an idea of some of the gameplay mechanics you’ll find in this game. Overall, Judgment follows a storyline of a lawyer that most have written off. To climb back on top and get redemption our protagonist Takayuki Yagami begins private detective work to investigate the believed corrupt Red Light Distract of Kamurocho.

As you can imagine, from the developers behind Yakuza, this game features not only an over-the-top storyline but a beat ‘em up style gameplay when you’re forced to throw fists at a thug that steps in your way. With that said, this is still a game focused on solving crimes rather than committing them.

This game has been pretty much well-received across the board when it first launched. However, that was originally the issue for some gamers who wanted to dive into this title. Originally, when this game launched into the marketplace, it was only available for the PlayStation 4 platform. Leaving those with either the PC or Xbox One platform to wait and hope that the game would eventually release outside of the PlayStation 4.

Today we’re finding out that Judgment is being brought over to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For those on the PC, you’ll have access to the game but only through the Google Stadia platform. We know that this game will have a bump in terms of visual improvement along with better loading times and will be playing at 60 FPS. If you’re interested in picking the game up then you can do so on April 23, 2021.