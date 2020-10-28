Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra DLC – How To Get 70+ Berries From One Tree | Secrets Guide

There’s a fun secret sitting in plain sight for all trainers to see in Pokemon Sword & Shield. The Crown Tundra is an unforgiving place on the southern edge of Galar, but it has a few nice treats waiting for playing. By shaking one particular tree, you’ll earn a huge amount of rewards — whether you want those rewards is up to you, but this is still a pretty fun secret to explore.

You will need to be pretty powerful to overcome the challenge. Bring your very best Pokemon — you’ll have to fight a giant Greedent. He’s a Normal Type, so any of your Pokemon should be able to fight him. He is Dynamax, and if you fail, you might miss out on a whole load of hidden loot. I’ll explain how to get this secret bonus below.

How To Get 70+ Berries From One Tree

During your adventures in the Crown Tundra, you’ll need to visit Dyna Tree Hill to begin the Legendary Bird quest. This area isn’t just for that cutscene — there’s a secret bonus hidden in the giant tree! You just have to interact at the right spot.

Go to Dyna Tree Hill in Ballimere Lake, the southernmost area of the Crown Tundra. Go around to the back of the huge tree, and choose to shake it.

You need to select “Yes” 5+ times. Just keep checking “Yes” until an enemy appears. A Gigantamax battle against a Greedent Pokemon will begin. If you manage to win, you won’t be able to catch the Pokemon, but you will get rewarded with tons of berries.

Here’s all the berries I got. This may be random — but it’s still an insane amount of berries. Like, enough to keep you stocked up forever.

30 Oran Berries

10 Sitrus Berries

1 Lansat Berry

20 Tamato Berries

15 Hondew Berries

5 Chople Berries

1 Starf Berry

That’s a total of 72 berries for one tree-shaking! That’s a huge prize, and even if you don’t want the berries, you can sell them for a bonus — but some of these berries are rare, so you’ll probably want to hang onto them.

