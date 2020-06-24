Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – All Expansion Exclusive Evolution Methods
There are 50+ returning Pokémon spawning all over the Isle of Armor, a huge new Wild Area in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Most of them are Pokemon from the past, and if you don’t know how to evolve them, we’re here to help you figure it out. Some old Pokémon need more than just a few levels up to upgrade into new forms, and those are the Pokémon we’re going to focus on — the ones that need special items or unique methods to make. Sometimes it’s a special stone, or friendship, or something even more exotic.
We won’t cover any of the new Pokémon here — which shouldn’t be too hard. There are only two Pokémon you really need to worry about evolving. Galar Slowbro and Kubfu both require special evolution methods, which we’ve got detailed in the guides list below. If you’re looking for the rest of the standard Pokémon Sword & Shield evolution methods, check out the full guide here.
All Expansion Exclusive Evolution Methods
There are 50+ returning Pokemon found on the Isle of Armor. Some of them require uniqe items like the Moon Stone, Water Stone, Ice Stone, and more. These items can be acquired from the rare item seller in Stow-on-Side. Check back daily for a chance to get them. You can also buy some of these special items from the Battle Tower arena.
[Press Ctrl+F to search for the Pokémon you’re looking for!]
- Sandshrew
- Evolves into Sandslash: Reach Level 22
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Evolves into Alolan Sandslash: Use Ice Stone
- Igglypuff
- Evolves into Wigglypuff: Reach Happiness Value 220
- Evolves into Wigglytuff: Use Moon Stone
- Psyduck
- Evolves into Golduck: Reach Level 33
- Poliwag
- Evolves into Poliwhirl: Reach Level 25
- Evolves into Poliwrath: Use Water Stone
- Evolves into Politoed: Trade with King’s Rock Held Item
- Abra
- Evolves into Kadabra: Reach Level 16
- Evolves into Alakazam: Trade Pokemon
- Tentacool
- Evolves into Tentacruel: Reach Level 30
- Kanto Slowpoke
- Evolves into Slowbrow: Reach Level 37
- Evolves into Slowking: Trade with King’s Rock Held Item
- Magnemite
- Evolves into Magneton: Reach Level 30
- Evolves into Magnezone: Use Thunder Stone
- Exeggcute
- Evolves into Exeggutor: Use Leaf Stone
- Cubone
- Evolves into Marowak: Reach Level 28
- Lickitung
- Evolves into Lickilicky: Level up with the move Rollout learned
- Happininny
- Evolves into Chansey: Level up while holding an Oval Stone during the Day
- Evolves into Blissey: Level up with Happiness Level 220
- Tangela
- Evolves into Tangrowth: Level up with the move Ancient Power learned
- Horsea
- Evolves into Seadra: Reach Level 32
- Evolves into Kingdra: Trade with Dragon Scale held item
- Staryu
- Evolves into Starmie: Use Water Stone
- Scyther
- Evolves into Scizor: Trade with Metal Coat held item
- Porygon
- Evolves into Porygon2: Trade with Up Grade held item
- Evolves into Porygon-Z: Trade with Dubious Disc held item
- Azurill
- Evolves into Marill: Level up with 220 Happiness
- Evolves into Azumarill: Reach Level 18
- Whismur
- Evolves into Loudred: Reach Level 20
- Evolves into Exploud: Reach Level 40
- Carvanha
- Evolves into Sharpedo: Reach Level 30
- Shinx
- Evolves into Luxio: Reach Level 15
- Evolves into Luxray: Reach Level 30
- Buneary
- Evolves into Lopunny: Level up with 220 Happiness
- Lillipup
- Evolves into Herdier: Reach Level 16
- Evolves into Stoutland: Reach Level 32
- Venipede
- Evolves into Whirlipede: Reach Level 22
- Evolves into Scolipede: Reach Level 30
- Petilil
- Evolves into Liligant: Use Sun Stone
- Sandile
- Evolves into Krokorok: Reach Level 29
- Evolves into Krookodile: Reach Level 40
- Zorua
- Evolves into Zoroark: Reach Level 30
- Foongus
- Evolves into Amoongus: Reach Level 39
- Mienfoo
- Evolves into Mienshao: Reach Level 50
- Larvestra
- Evolves into Volcarona: Reach Level 59
- Fletchling
- Evolves into Fletchinder: Reach Level 17
- Evolves into Talonflame: Reach Level 35
- Skrelp
- Evolves into Dragalge: Reach Level 48
- Clauncher
- Evolves into Clawitzer: Reach Level 37
- Rockruff
- Evolves into Lycanroc Midday Form: Reach Level 25 between 8AM and 8PM
- Evolves into Lycanroc Midnight Form: Reach Level 25 between 8PM and 8AM
- Evolves into Lycanroc Dusk Form: Reach Level 25 with Tempo learned between 7PM and 8PM
- Fomantis
- Evolves into Lurantis: Reach Level 38 between 8AM and 8PM
- Sandygast
- Evolves into Palossand: Reach Level 42