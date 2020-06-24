Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – All Expansion Exclusive Evolution Methods

There are 50+ returning Pokémon spawning all over the Isle of Armor, a huge new Wild Area in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Most of them are Pokemon from the past, and if you don’t know how to evolve them, we’re here to help you figure it out. Some old Pokémon need more than just a few levels up to upgrade into new forms, and those are the Pokémon we’re going to focus on — the ones that need special items or unique methods to make. Sometimes it’s a special stone, or friendship, or something even more exotic.

We won’t cover any of the new Pokémon here — which shouldn’t be too hard. There are only two Pokémon you really need to worry about evolving. Galar Slowbro and Kubfu both require special evolution methods, which we’ve got detailed in the guides list below. If you’re looking for the rest of the standard Pokémon Sword & Shield evolution methods, check out the full guide here.

More Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor guides:

All Expansion Exclusive Evolution Methods

There are 50+ returning Pokemon found on the Isle of Armor. Some of them require uniqe items like the Moon Stone, Water Stone, Ice Stone, and more. These items can be acquired from the rare item seller in Stow-on-Side. Check back daily for a chance to get them. You can also buy some of these special items from the Battle Tower arena.

[Press Ctrl+F to search for the Pokémon you’re looking for!]

Sandshrew Evolves into Sandslash: Reach Level 22



Alolan Sandshrew Evolves into Alolan Sandslash: Use Ice Stone



Igglypuff Evolves into Wigglypuff: Reach Happiness Value 220 Evolves into Wigglytuff: Use Moon Stone



Psyduck Evolves into Golduck: Reach Level 33



Poliwag Evolves into Poliwhirl: Reach Level 25 Evolves into Poliwrath: Use Water Stone Evolves into Politoed: Trade with King’s Rock Held Item



Abra Evolves into Kadabra: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Alakazam: Trade Pokemon



Tentacool Evolves into Tentacruel: Reach Level 30



Kanto Slowpoke Evolves into Slowbrow: Reach Level 37 Evolves into Slowking: Trade with King’s Rock Held Item



Magnemite Evolves into Magneton: Reach Level 30 Evolves into Magnezone: Use Thunder Stone



Exeggcute Evolves into Exeggutor: Use Leaf Stone



Cubone Evolves into Marowak: Reach Level 28



Lickitung Evolves into Lickilicky: Level up with the move Rollout learned



Happininny Evolves into Chansey: Level up while holding an Oval Stone during the Day Evolves into Blissey: Level up with Happiness Level 220



Tangela Evolves into Tangrowth: Level up with the move Ancient Power learned



Horsea Evolves into Seadra: Reach Level 32 Evolves into Kingdra: Trade with Dragon Scale held item



Staryu Evolves into Starmie: Use Water Stone



Scyther Evolves into Scizor: Trade with Metal Coat held item



Porygon Evolves into Porygon2: Trade with Up Grade held item Evolves into Porygon-Z: Trade with Dubious Disc held item



Azurill Evolves into Marill: Level up with 220 Happiness Evolves into Azumarill: Reach Level 18



Whismur Evolves into Loudred: Reach Level 20 Evolves into Exploud: Reach Level 40



Carvanha Evolves into Sharpedo: Reach Level 30



Shinx Evolves into Luxio: Reach Level 15 Evolves into Luxray: Reach Level 30



Buneary Evolves into Lopunny: Level up with 220 Happiness



Lillipup Evolves into Herdier: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Stoutland: Reach Level 32



Venipede Evolves into Whirlipede: Reach Level 22 Evolves into Scolipede: Reach Level 30



Petilil Evolves into Liligant: Use Sun Stone



Sandile Evolves into Krokorok: Reach Level 29 Evolves into Krookodile: Reach Level 40



Zorua Evolves into Zoroark: Reach Level 30



Foongus Evolves into Amoongus: Reach Level 39



Mienfoo Evolves into Mienshao: Reach Level 50



Larvestra Evolves into Volcarona: Reach Level 59



Fletchling Evolves into Fletchinder: Reach Level 17 Evolves into Talonflame: Reach Level 35



Skrelp Evolves into Dragalge: Reach Level 48



Clauncher Evolves into Clawitzer: Reach Level 37



Rockruff Evolves into Lycanroc Midday Form: Reach Level 25 between 8AM and 8PM Evolves into Lycanroc Midnight Form: Reach Level 25 between 8PM and 8AM Evolves into Lycanroc Dusk Form: Reach Level 25 with Tempo learned between 7PM and 8PM



Fomantis Evolves into Lurantis: Reach Level 38 between 8AM and 8PM

