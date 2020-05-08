Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 10 Rules You Should Always Follow When Visiting An Island | Etiquette Guide

Visiting friends (and strangers) is a big deal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — and a big responsibility. You don’t want to run wild on someone’s carefully curated island paradise. If you’re worried about how to act after taking a plane ride to an acquaintance’s fancy village, then we’ve got the right list for you.

To put this list together, I scavenged through the Animal Crossing community in search of bad guests and pet-peeves. Mix in my own personal experiences, and coming up with these 11 definitive rules was easy! All you have to do is ask yourself — when visitors come to my island, how would I like them to behave?

Become a perfect guest with these simple rules.

#1: If you don’t know your host, I recommend greeting them. Use an emotion, or type a quick ‘hi’ to let them know you’re here to communicate.

A simple gift is a great way to get started. Bring some of your native fruit, or craft an object they might want. Giving something is just a sign of respect!

#2: Always walk! Don’t sprint around an island. You don’t want to trample your host’s flower beds.

#3: Your host might have a carefully curated island — sometimes that means there are 1×1 pathways. Don’t stand and block entrances or exits!

#4: Ask before picking fruit. One of the best reasons to visit an island is to collect some unique fruit you can plant. Don’t just assume its okay. Always ask first!

#5: Ask before shopping at the stores, too! Sometimes your host hasn’t visited the shop yet, and you don’t want to steal anything they might want.

#6: When picking fruit, flowers or shopping, always wait your turn. Don’t rush ahead of other players, and don’t try to ‘beat’ them to each spot. Be a good neighbor!

#7: Don’t exit your host’s island by pressing [–] on your controller. Only use the [–] exit as a last resort — if you can’t get out any other way. Using it will reset everyone on the island, so it’s super annoying to the other guests.

#8: If you see a balloon? Don’t shoot it down yourself, let the host know! It’s considered bad form to shoot down preset balloons and steal the contents — or to take DIY bottles off the beach.

#9: Selling turnips on a host’s island? If you’re making big, big money, it’s customary to tip your host a percentage of your profits. If you’re raking in 1 million bells, leave behind a 100k~ tip. Place it near the host’s house so they can’t miss it.

#10: Stay on walking paths. If your host has created special walking paths, try to stay on those paths as much as possible. There are certain areas they might not want you to see — and walking over certain areas too much can ruin them. It isn’t just running!

#11: Say goodbye to your host before leaving. It helps to be completely transparent! If your host thinks you’re a scammer, they can turn off the Switch to revert any changes. Saying goodbye gives them a chance to consider their options, and makes you more trustworthy.