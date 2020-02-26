Nintendo Minute Video Ranks Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Cuteness, Helpfulness, and Personality

Nintendo’s highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s release is rapidly approaching and with doing so, the community’s hype has reached a new level.

We all love Animal Crossing for its sense of relaxing, wholesome, fun gameplay filled with cute and helpful neighbors. The new title is ging to filled with new gameplay mechanics, but until we can get our hands on the game, we are stuck here waiting.

Nintendo Minute took to YouTube, and decided to do a video on ranking the Animal Crossing characters based on cuteness, helpfulness, and personality. There’s so many characters in the game such as Isabella, Tom Nook, and so many more, so this will be no easy feat. If you want to check out their rankings you can watch the video down below, and throw your own rankings in the comments below!

Check out the brand new character bracket for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

In related news, Nintendo recently held their direct for the highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new direct is now available to watch in full detail, and Nintendo seemed to go all out with the stream. They detailed a ton of new features for the game, and with Animal Crossing fans itching to get their hands on the game, this direct will help ease the pain of waiting, just a little bit. If you’re late to the party no fret, watch the full direct for the upcoming title right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

Source: YouTube