Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.56 Adds 3 New Cars, New Rounds for GR League, and More

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital, Creator of Gran Turismo took to the PlayStation Blog to announce and detail the latest update for the critically acclaimed racing title, Gran Turismo Sport!

The new free update will be part of the free February 2020 content, and to be honest its filled with a bunch of new content. First off is the biggest factor in the game — three new cars have been into the game. The featured car for the February content update is the Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 ’10! Lastly, the content drop also comes bearing new rounds for the GT League.

Check out the new Gran Tursimo Sport Patch 1.56 down below thanks to the new video trailer:

Check out the full set of updates down below:

New Vehicles

Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 2010

Fiat 500 1.2 8V Lounge SS 2008

Nissan 180SX Type X 1996

Featured Car: Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 ’10(Gr.3)

The Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 is a racing machine created by Aston Martin Racing to compete in GT1 category races. The base car is the DB9, and its name is taken from the DBR1, the first racing car of the Aston Martin DB series which won the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hour Race with a 1-2 finish, as well as many other sports car races. In addition to reinforcing the road car chassis, the body panels were all changed to carbon fibre excluding the roof. The gorgeous interior characteristic to Aston Martin road cars has been stripped, with even the dashboard replaced with carbon fibre for less weight. The car was made over 600 kg lighter this way, weighing in at only 1,100 kg.

In addition to a wider fender, there is an additional front underspoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and wing, plus the bottom of the car is made fully flat for improved aerodynamics. The 5.9 litre V12 engine has undergone engine ECU tuning, raising its power from the 449 BHP/58.1 kgfm of the road car up to 599 BHP/71.4 kgfm. This is combined with an Xtrac 6 speed sequential transmission. The DBR9 GT1 won its debut race at the 2005 Sebring 12 hour race, and until the GT1 category disappeared at the end of 2011, it had a spectacular career in racing. In 2006 it won the team and drivers’ titles in ACO Le Mans Series, and in the FIA-GT it won the manufacturers’ title. In 2007 and 2008, it won the GT1 class of the Le Mans 24 hour race 2 years in a row.

In addition, the following new rounds are added in GT League:

Beginner League: 2 new rounds added to the FR Challenge

2 new rounds added to the FR Challenge Amateur League: 2 new rounds added to the Group 3 Cup

2 new rounds added to the Group 3 Cup Professional League: 2 new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup

2 new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup Endurance League: 1 new round added to the X2019 Competition Endurance Series

Gran Tursimo Sport update 1.56 is now live on PlayStation 4. Are you a fan of the racing game? Planning on booting up the game again? Let us know in the comments below!

