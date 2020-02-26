Mega Man Zero Legacy Collection: How To Unlock EX Skills & Earn A Rank | All EX Skills List

EX Skills are rare powers that only the best players can obtain in the Mega Man Zero Legacy Collection. They’re not strictly required to win, but they’re pretty dang helpful — and the only way to earn many of them is to get A Rank. Earning high scores on levels isn’t really explained in these games, and some of the later entries even feature alternate methods for unlocking those killer EX Skills.

Here, I’m going to break down how to obtain all the EX Skills in the Mega Man Zero games — that means we’re covering MMZ 2-4. The first Mega Man Zero doesn’t feature optional, obtainable EX Skills, and the final game in the standard Zero series changes up the unlock methods. I’m mostly unfamiliar with these games — the original Mega Man games are my bread-and-butter, so all this is extra confusing. I’ll try to break it down and make these lists of unlockables as simple as possible.

Mega Man Zero Series: How To Get A / S Rank

For two-out-of-three Mega Man Zero games, you’ll need to earn A / S Rank to unlock the EX Skill reward tied to specific levels. When you first play through a level, it might seem impossible to get an A Rank — but, it isn’t as hard as it seems. The trick to earning an A Rank is to not die.

Dying lowers your score so much, it isn’t worth trying to complete a stage afterward. You can take your time, defeating enemies and dodging obstacles. You can take all the damage you want, but if you die, your ranking will tank immediately.

Learning to safely play through each level is tough, but you don’t have to be a master. Earning S Rank means you need to be a whole lot faster, but it isn’t required for any EX Skills. As long as you can manage to grab an A, you’re good to go.











Mega Man Zero 2: How To Unlock Ex Skills

To unlock EX Skills in MMZ2, you need to earn A / S Rank in the required stage.

Laser Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Rescue Reploids’ mission in the Forest of Dysis.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Rescue Reploids’ mission in the Forest of Dysis. Triple Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Computer’ mission in the Computer Zone.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Computer’ mission in the Computer Zone. Spark Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Rob Goods’ mission on the Supply Train.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Rob Goods’ mission on the Supply Train. Tenshouzan : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Power Reactors’ mission in the Power Room.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Power Reactors’ mission in the Power Room. Sengatotsu: Earn A / S Rank on the mission where you encounter ‘Kuwagust Anchus’.

Energy Chain : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Forest of Notus.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Forest of Notus. Kougenjin : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Crystal Cave.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Crystal Cave. Blast Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Shuttle Factory.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission in the Shuttle Factory. Sharp Edge : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission on the roof of the Computer Zone.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Chase Elpizo’ mission on the roof of the Computer Zone. Filter Shield: Earn A / S Rank in the Neo Arcadia Temple mission.

Mega Man Zero 3: How To Unlock Ex Skills

To unlock EX Skills in MMZ3, you need to earn A / S Rank in the required stage.

Burst Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Neo Arcadia Recon’ mission in the Aegis Volcano Base.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Neo Arcadia Recon’ mission in the Aegis Volcano Base. Throw Blade : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Track Dark Elf Signal’ mission in the Oceanic Highway Ruins.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Track Dark Elf Signal’ mission in the Oceanic Highway Ruins. Saber Smash : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Factory’ mission in the Weapons Repair Factory.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Destroy Factory’ mission in the Weapons Repair Factory. 1000 Slash : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Find Dark Elf’ mission in the Old Residential area.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Find Dark Elf’ mission in the Old Residential area. Shield Sweep : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Engage Neo Arcadian Army’ mission in the Twilight Desert.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Engage Neo Arcadian Army’ mission in the Twilight Desert. Split Heavens: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Engage Neo Arcadian Army’ mission in the Forest of Anaires.

Blizzard Arrow : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Engage Neo Arcadian Army’ mission in the Frontline Ice Base.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Engage Neo Arcadian Army’ mission in the Frontline Ice Base. Reflect Laser : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Infiltrate Neo Arcadia’ mission in Area X-2.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Infiltrate Neo Arcadia’ mission in Area X-2. Soul Launcher : Earn Earn A / S Rank on ‘Search Facility’ mission in the Energy Facility.

: Earn Earn A / S Rank on ‘Search Facility’ mission in the Energy Facility. Orbit Shield : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Retrieve Data’ mission in the Snowy Plains.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Retrieve Data’ mission in the Snowy Plains. V-Shot : Earn A / S Rank on ‘Retrieve Data File’ mission in the Sunken Library.

: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Retrieve Data File’ mission in the Sunken Library. Gale Attack: Earn A / S Rank on ‘Search Facility’ mission at the Giant Elevator.

Mega Man Zero 4: How To Unlock Ex Skills

Unlocking EX Skills is different in MMZ4. Instead of earning A / S Rank on certain missions, you’ll now have to complete specific challenges.

Burning Shot : Defeat Sol Titanion, the boss of the ‘Halt the Sun’ mission, in Sunny Weather.

: Defeat Sol Titanion, the boss of the ‘Halt the Sun’ mission, in Sunny Weather. Time Stopper : Defeat Popla Cocapetri, the boss of the Living City, in Sunny Weather.

: Defeat Popla Cocapetri, the boss of the Living City, in Sunny Weather. Flame Fang : Defeat Heat Genblem, the boss of the ‘Cut the Power’ mission, in Sunny Weather.

: Defeat Heat Genblem, the boss of the ‘Cut the Power’ mission, in Sunny Weather. Sky Chaser: Defeat Noble Mandrago, the boss of the ‘Stop the Erosion’ mission, in Sunny Weather.

Tractor Shot : Defeat Mino Magnus, the boss of the ‘Halt the Factory’ mission, in Stormy Weather.

: Defeat Mino Magnus, the boss of the ‘Halt the Factory’ mission, in Stormy Weather. Ice Blade : Defeat Fenri Lunaedge, the boss of the ‘Destroy the Enemy’ mission in the Hibernation Chamber, in Snowy Weather.

: Defeat Fenri Lunaedge, the boss of the ‘Destroy the Enemy’ mission in the Hibernation Chamber, in Snowy Weather. Thunder Stab : Defeat Pegasolta Éclair, the boss of the ‘Stop the Acid Rain’ mission, in Cloudy Weather.

: Defeat Pegasolta Éclair, the boss of the ‘Stop the Acid Rain’ mission, in Cloudy Weather. Ice Javelin: Defeat Tech Kraken, the boss of the ‘Stop the Drill Sub’ mission, with an A / S Rank.

