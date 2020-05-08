Best Open World Games For PlayStation 4

Looking for a new game to sink countless hours into? Open world titles tend to offer players enough content to enjoy both through the mainline campaign and the side quests that will pop up throughout. We’re sure that you have played through some of these video games already but if not then take a look at our list below for some new suggestions. This, of course, is just our personal favorite titles on the platform so we want to hear your recommendations of other great open-world video game titles that can be played on the PS4 within the comments down below.

#10 Death Stranding

Kojima Productions, the studio created by Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, had been teasing its debut title to the world in a variety of cryptic trailers. Death Stranding left players perplexed as to what they would encounter when they finally got their hands on a copy of the game. Death Stranding follows a man who is more or less a delivery guy that’s tasked with going across the world and deliver goods while humanity is suffering from supernatural creatures. It’s certainly a unique game and Hideo Kojima is one to provide big cinematic experiences for players to enjoy.

This game is also an open world title and you’re going to spend the majority of the time exploring it. Players will have to carefully plan their trek, using tools to assist in reaching across rough terrain and carefully managing packages to remain attached throughout. We won’t spoil the story you’ll encounter along the way, but if you’re wanting something a bit more unique both in terms of gameplay and the world you’ll be traversing in then we suggest giving Death Standing a try.

#9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda made a massive hit when they released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. After carefully creating your protagonist and their attributes, players are left deciding where they go next. While there is the main campaign storyline to follow, there’s no real sense of direction, instead, its all about doing what you feel is best, and essentially shaping the overall world order.

This game features a mixture of stories and quests for players to take a part in if they wish. It’s a large world filled with valleys and mountainous terrains. You’ll stumble upon new towns, bandits, caves, outposts, unique creatures, and groups. You could find yourself talking to a high king with a severe bandit problem, a hidden society of assassins, to a guild made up of thieves. Exploring is a key component to this game and there are countless adventures waiting to be completed. While there are certainly newer video game titles out today that do a better job making a more lived-in world, people still easily rank Skyrim on their lists for one of the best open world video game titles to date.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has a huge following and in 2018 we got one of the biggest installments to date. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey put players into the role of a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas. However, at a young age you are cast away in exile over a ritualistic ceremony goes wrong. Now grown-up, you embark on a journey that offers new insight to your family and this ritualistic group. This is also a massive open-world title where players will use ships to reach certain areas along with the ability to ride on horseback when exploring on land.

Additionally, free-roaming will grant you the ability to uncover new areas whether it’s ancient old ruins, monuments, lively cities, or simply gorgeous terrains. There’s a strong narrative adventure attached as well and the choices you make will make could play a role in your storyline. It’s quite the epic adventure for players to endure and at the moment, it’s the latest Assassin’s Creed title available for the platform until the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

#7 Far Cry 5

Far Cry has had quite a big following over the years and each installment has a new area for players to explore. For Far Cry 5 players are tossed into a fictional county in the United States. A cult-like religious group took the area by force, making the county difficult for innocent folk to endure their daily routines or go about their business. As a result, the police force decides to step in to arrest the leader which proved to be a near-impossible task. Cutting lines to the outside world and blocking the area off, you and a rebellion form to take back the county all over again.

This game is also set in a rather large map. With different leaders to take down, there are select regions available with tasks and missions to complete. There’s not a whole lot to explore in this game, but the open-world component does offer players the ability to tackle side quests along with helping innocent civilians that are being attacked randomly in the open. Furthermore, there are different key outpost areas that have been taken by the cult. Players are able to set up an attack on these outposts and take reclaim them as new areas for civilians to once again setup shops.

#6 Red Dead Redemption 2

There was plenty of hype built up around Red Dead Redemption 2. The video game is a prequel and it follows the story of the infamous Dutch Van Der Linde gang featuring our former protagonist John Marston and the newcomer character we will be taking the role of Arthur Morgan. This is still very much an outlaw focused game where you’re battling the old west, a new government force taking control, and the occasional random disturbances you’ll find along the way. It’s also a big game and outside of riding horseback, you may find yourself using a train to reach different areas of the map a bit quicker.

While the game takes about 50 hours to complete the main story, there’s a ton of extra content hidden away as well. You may find random encounters with thieves, kidnappers, wildlife, or individuals down on their luck. Then there are strangers that can give you a unique quest to take and of course a few collectibles. Not to mention there is wildlife to hunt, fishing, and simply interacting with the townspeople. This game rewards players for going off the trail and seeking out new locations as you won’t know just what will come up next.