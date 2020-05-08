Nintendo Is Attempting To Kill Off Super Mario 64 PC Port

Nintendo has a long line of IPs and iconic video game titles. Most of those games are firmly kept in control by Nintendo though it’s not too surprising to see fans take their time to craft up a fan game using the Nintendo owned IP. However, most often these games get killed off before they are able to release into the market by Nintendo. While some companies are a bit more relaxed on fans working on a passion project, Nintendo has not been one to really let that happen too often. This is likely why the development for a proper PC port of Nintendo 64’s iconic Super Mario 64 was kept in secret.

Instead of alerting fans online and showcasing demos to further hype up the release, we essentially got a surprise launch online that gave a proper PC port to Super Mario 64 with 4K resolution, ultra-widescreen support, and compatibility with different controllers. As mentioned, it was quite praised online with different websites hosting the download links and videos showcasing the gameplay.

While initially there weren’t any statements from Nintendo, we have found that there are new reports that Nintendo is actively attempting to kill off this project. According to Torrent Freak, there are different lawyers going after websites hosting the game download and it’s all in an effort to suppress this unofficial video game release. However, much like the AM2R fan game, which was a remake for Metroid 2, once these games make it online they are nearly impossible to get rid of.

While there may be some fans that are eager to enjoy this classic Nintendo 64 video game once again, there have been rumors that Nintendo was remaking several 3D Mario titles for the Nintendo Switch platform. Of course, nothing official has been stated quite yet.

Source: Torrent Freak