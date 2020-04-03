Resident Evil 3 Remake: All Weapon Upgrade Locations | Gun Parts Guide

Make your guns even better in Resident Evil 3 remake with weapon upgrades. Every gun has upgrade attachments that enhance your tools of the trade, giving your arsenal more oomph than ever before. Give your pistol twice as many bullets per magazine, make your shotgun shoot faster, and much more. Some of these upgrades are so good, you’ll kick yourself if you miss them.

And some of these weapon upgrades are extremely easy to miss. Resident Evil 3 isn’t exactly like the previous game — instead, you’ll be locked out of areas if you progress too far. And when Nemesis is chasing your heroine with a rocket launcher, you might not want to stop and explore. You’ll have to stop and stand your ground against Nemesis to get the harder-to-find upgrades — he’s carrying some of them, and you’ll have to knock him down to get the upgrade.

Weapon Upgrades are rare collectibles that can be combined with specific weapons to enhance their abilities. Some weapon upgrades completely change how a weapon functions.

Dot Sight (Handgun): Downtown – Safe Code [7-10-3]. Found in the second floor of the building opposite Redstone Pharmacy.

Gives the G19 pistol a tighter crosshair. More accurate when standing still and when moving / firing.

Extended Magazine (Handgun): Downtown – Dropped from Nemesis when downed after leaving the Subway Power Substation.

Gives the G19 pistol an upgraded magazine that can carry 33 bullets.

Tactical Stock (Shotgun): Input two gems into the puzzle device in the [Subway Station] Save Room.

Improves the M3 Shotgun’s accuracy and recoil.

Gem Locations: Red Gem : Donut Shop – Found in the Save Room. Green Gem : Toy Uncle – Found in the Toy Uncle. Requires [ Lock Pick ]. Blue Gem : Convenience Store – Found in the Convenience Store on the same street as the Toy Store. Requires [ Bolt Cutters ].



Semi-Auto Barrel (Shotgun): RPD Exterior Downtown – Found in [Gunshop Kendo] after the [Demolition Site] boss battle.

Upgrades the M3 Shotgun to shooter faster and carry a total of 6 shells instead of 4.

