Resident Evil 3 Remake: No-Spoilers Walkthrough | Underground Storage & NEST 2 [3/3]

Defeat Nemesis once and for all in the final part of our Resident Evil 3 remake walkthrough. The ending is completely re-imagined, only barely resembling the events from the original game. That’s all a good thing, because you’ll have to explore yet another secret Umbrella facility, fight terrifying new enemies called “Pale Heads”, and face-off against two new forms of Nemesis.

After a big middle-section with Carlos, we’re back in control of Jill as she attempts to acquire a vaccine culture to save Raccoon City. In the original game, Jill just wanted to escape before a nuclear bomb wiped the midwestern city off the map. Here, she’s got a slightly loftier goal. You’ll have to deal with a taunting Nicholai and Nemesis as you progress through the monster-filled hallways of NEST 2.

Below, I’ll explain where to find every useful items, how to solve every puzzle, and tips to takedown the last two bosses.



Hospital Pt. 2

Get the [Lock Pick] and use it on the locked door in [Reception]. Follow the path to the lift controls to access [Underground Storage].

Grab the [ G18 Handgun (Burst Model) ] before leaving the Makeshift Sick room in the [ Hospital ].

] before leaving the Makeshift Sick room in the [ ]. Before going to the [Underground Facility], go to [Hospital 2F] and crawl through the barricade near the [Nurse’s Station] to find the [.44 AE Lightning Hawk Magnum].

Underground Storage

Follow the path underground to the [Office].

Grab the final [Hip Pouch] for Jill in the [Office] Save Room.

Enter the large [Underground Storage] room. You need to collect [3 Fuses] — each [Fuse] is found in a lit-up panel.

In the southeast corner, lower the elevator platform to find a hidden [Shell Holder (Shotgun)] weapon upgrade.

Unlock the shortcut door after the second [Fuse] and collect all three [Fuses], then return to the elevator. Use the [Fuses] to restore power and ride up.

The lift takes you to the [Surveillance Room].

Don’t miss the [Extended Barrel (MAG)] weapon upgrade in the [Surveillance Room].

Check the lit monitor in [Surveillance Room] and you’ll enter a new area.

NEST 2

Your goal in [NEST 2] is to synthesize the [Vaccine]. To do that, you need to acquire the [Antigen] and the [Adjuvant].

Go to the [Storage Room] to collect the [Nest 2 Map].

Go to [NEST 2 2F] and collect the [Flash Drive] Key Item from the [Vaccine Equipment] room.

Use the [Flash Drive] to unlock the door down the hall in [Nest 2 1F]. You have two options — go down, or go up.

Take the stairs down. Push the large power generator tube in place, then take the lift to the [ Incubation Lab ]. Collect the [ Liquid-Filled Test Tube ]. Examine it to re-label it [ Adjuvant Sample ].

]. Collect the [ ]. Examine it to re-label it [ ]. Go upstairs to [Lab 1] and use the control panel to acquire [Culture Sample]. Examine it to re-label it [Antigen Sample].

Combine the two items to gain the [Vaccine Base]. Use it on the [Vaccine Equipment] to begin the mixing puzzle.

To solve the [ Vaccine Equipment ] puzzle, set the machine to: Mid | High | Low

] puzzle, set the machine to:

Collect the [Vaccine] and sneak through the vent to reach a Save Room.

Ahead, you’ll encounter [Nemesis Stage 3]. Be prepared — grab as much Grenade Launcher ammo as you can carry.

To defeat [ Nemesis ] in the [ Disposal Site ] arena, use [ Explosive / Flame / Acid Rounds ] and any other weapon. Damage him until Carlos arrives to help.

] in the [ ] arena, use [ ] and any other weapon. Damage him until Carlos arrives to help. Damage [ Nemesis ] until it circles the arena. When Carlos calls a location, shoot the red lights to shock and stun [ Nemesis ]. When he falls, shoot the exposed heart.

] until it circles the arena. When Carlos calls a location, shoot the red lights to shock and stun [ ]. When he falls, shoot the exposed heart. Zombies will periodically flood into the arena. Kill them ASAP with [Grenade Rounds] — 1 per zombie to get rid of them quickly.

Electrocute [Nemesis] two more times. These final two times, Carlos will shoot [Nemesis] with an [Acid Round]. After three stuns, the battle is over.

Next, you’ll reach a Save Room. Stock up on [Pistol Ammo] and [MAG Ammo]. Accuracy helps against the next boss.

The final boss is [Nemesis Stage 4]. This massive boss can’t be harmed. Turn around, and use the [Rail Gun] to shoot it.

Three Power Cores will release. To recharge the [ Rail Gun ], you need to push in all three cores.

], you need to push in all three cores. You need to stun [ Nemesis ] to push the cores. Shoot the glowing orange pustules on its body. Once all of them are destroyed, it will be temporarily stunned. Quickly run and push in two cores.

] to push the cores. Shoot the glowing orange pustules on its body. Once all of them are destroyed, it will be temporarily stunned. Quickly run and push in two cores. The arena is filled with [First Aid Spray] and [Pistol Ammo]. If you’re low, look in the back-left / back-right corners.

You need to stun [Nemesis] twice to give yourself enough time to push in all three Power Cores. Once the Power Cores are in place, interact with the [Rail Gun] to defeat [Nemesis] and complete the game.

There’s one final encounter. Aim carefully!