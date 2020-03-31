Review Roundup: Resident Evil Remake is An Amazing Re-imagining of the Classic Title, Regardless its Short Runtime

Capcom’s follow up to their critically acclaimed runner up title for Game of the Year remake title — Resident Evil 2, has brought a new sense of love to the franchise!

Judging from early reviews hitting the internet, Resident Evil 3 Remake is a worthy successor from last year’s remake title. RE3 Remake is a true return to the franchise’s roots and with both newcomers and hardcore fans, this will be the perfect time to jump into the game.

However, the game is not completely perfect, a couple of reviewers state the game is kind of clunky and the short runtime will have many of us questioning the $60 price tag. But the replay ability and more streamlined gameplay experience will have gamers returning to the game with much more ease,

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Capcom’s latest remake title — Resident Evil 3 Remake:

The Digital Fix 100

Resident Evil 3 is a worthy successor to the Resident Evil 2 remake in every respect. A perfect reimagining and one of the best entries in the Resident Evil franchise.

PlayStation LifeStyle 85

More deftly balancing mobility and power with overwhelming horror, Resident Evil 3 still manages to find elements that cause tension and terror despite giving players more ways to fight back. Nemesis tends to be an annoyance more than a true element of horror, but his orchestrated roadblocks are few enough in number that it doesn’t drag down the overall experience. All said, Resident Evil 3 is a brilliant reimagining of the horror classic, with plenty of surprises in store even for the longtime fans. It’s a great partner piece to last year’s Resident Evil 2, helping to reclaim the origins of the series that were once trapped in static environments and blocky characters, lost to consoles past.

Easy Allies 85

Resident Evil 3 is a superb reimagining that complements last year’s Resident Evil 2 by prioritizing frantic action without compromising its horror roots. Jill and Carlos’s emotional journey is bolstered by threats that build their bond in convincing ways, while Nemesis remains one of the series’ most memorable creations. More than a few surprises await veteran residents of Raccoon City.

DualShockers 85

I would absolutely recommend Resident Evil 3 and would not be surprised if a sizable portion of the fandom ends up preferring this remake.

USgamer 70

Resident Evil 3 finally repositions its place as not just a true sequel to Resident Evil 2, but as a bridge to Resident Evil 4, both in action and plot. While it streamlines the formula of Resident Evil 2 into something more linear, it’s still the best way to dodge through Raccoon City with Jill and Carlos, even with Nemesis always on your tail and the occasional clunkiness here and there. With a breezy runtime, Resident Evil 3 is well worth revisiting. Just maybe not Resident Evil Resistance.

Twinfinite 70

Resident Evil 3 Remake ends up frustrating. It’s so damn good, but it’s disappointingly brief. The game looks stunning and it plays fantastically well, but I’ve beaten it twice and I don’t feel as though my hunger for Resident Evil has been satiated. Certainly, I’d have an even more bitter taste in my mouth had I paid $60, which ultimately makes it hard to recommend at full price to those outside the Resident Evil hardcore.

IGN

With a sublimely detailed world and breakneck survival-horror gameplay, Resident Evil 3 is just as good as its 2019 predecessor. More, please! [Single-Player Review]

Kotaku

Resident Evil 3 is loud. It is a snarling dog too close to your face, spittle flying everywhere. For some players, the intensity will be a turn off. The original version is the link between the earlier games’ simmering spookiness and Resident Evil 4’s bold action. It marked the first step in a tonal shift that arguably went too far: As the series progressed, the action grew too excessive. The remake threads a spectacular needle. The explosive boss fights and ever-present cat and mouse chases never feel out of place. Windows shatters as the zombie horde bursts in, giant lizards swallow you whole, and the Nemesis slams down behind you at the worst moment. The terror doesn’t fade simply because you have an assault rifle or grenade launcher. Resident Evil 3 solidifies a new model for the remakes. It takes last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake and hones it into something meaner and more intense. Embracing the chaos leads to an intense and confidently executed Resident Evil experience.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release this Friday on April 3rd, for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

