Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Leaks Online [Video]

A ton of rumors and leaks have been circulating the web today suggesting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is indeed happening and apparently releasing tomorrow. The latest leak, which is a trailer unofficially confirms the rumors are indeed real.

Check out the leaked trailer down below:

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



RT if you're hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N — MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

Thanks to MW2 Remastered on Twitter, where the trailer came to life and began to pick up traction. The leak includes a detailed look at the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered in action and to say it’s looking sharp is an understatement. The leaked trailer only seems to cover the campaign, with no signs of the multiplayer insight.

However, as mentioned above, the trailer is picking up steam and currently has 262K views on twitter, so there’s no doubt that players are excited and ready for this launch if this is indeed happening.

In related news, the leaked trophy list appeared online today, which you can read more about right here. What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be picking up this title if it is indeed real? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: MW2 Remastered Twitter