Sony Announces a New Release for Uncharted Film

There has been much confusion due to the ongoing coronavirus, which saw cancellations of many social events, movie delays, and so much more. Today, Sony has announced that the Uncharted film will be delayed and now release on a different date than originally planned.

In a new report by Variety, it was announced that Sony has delayed a number of movies including the ‘Uncharted’ film alongside other scheduled releases including Ghostbusters: After Life, Morbius, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The Uncharted film will now release on Oct. 8, 2021, instead of its originally planned March 5, 2021.

The whole production received a number of delays and now faces its latest adversary, hopefully, this leads to the film being just that much better when it makes its eventual release.

The Coronavirus is responsible for terminating a variety of gaming events and film and video game productions. Thankfully, companies are figuring out a way to counter these concerns and present safe, viable alternatives. Hopefully, things make a quick turnaround and begin to move forward sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Variety