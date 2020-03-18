Resident Evil 3 Demo Footage Released

After the immense success that Capcom had with Resident Evil 2 remake, there are plenty of anticipated gamers out there that can’t wait to get their hands on a copy of Resident Evil 3. Capcom has been developing the game for a release later this year and has stated that a demo is coming. Now that demo is finally released and if you want to get a sneak peek of the gameplay then you can check out the footage uploaded by IGN above.

The footage gives a look into the gameplay featuring Jill Valentine who was a member of the Special Tactics and Rescue Service, better known in the game as S.T.A.R.S. Overall, the game is set during the same events as Resident Evil 2 where Jill Valentine must find a way to escape the city filled with the undead along with a new bioweapon known as Nemesis that is actively hunting down all of the police force.

The game is slated to release on April 3, 2020, so we don’t have much of a wait before we’re able to get our hands on a copy of the game. Fortunately, the game does have a demo as mentioned that you can enjoy right now. This should give you a look at the game to help make a decision of this title is worth the purchase or not. Furthermore, Resident Evil 3 will come with Resident Evil Resistance.

Resident Evil Resistance is a multiplayer component to the game where players group together in a 4vs1 scenario. Four civilians must solve puzzles and survive a variety of enemy foes that the antagonist player sets up. While this demo is only for Resident Evil 3, an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance will begin on March 27, 2020.

Source: YouTube