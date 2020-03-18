Epic Claymation Video Highlights the Brutal Violence of Doom Eternal in Fantastic Fan Animation

YouTube user Lee Hardcastle has released a truly epic video in lieu of the upcoming highly anticipated title, Doom Eternal!

If you don’t know already, animation takes a lot of hard work and tons of hours to get write, and Lee Hardcastle managed to pull off one of the most epic animations for 2020. Yes, judging from the title, this animation is claymation, and it features Doom Claycat!

We get to see some epic kills, familiar guns, and a bunch of clay demons. If you’re a fan of animation or just hyped for the upcoming shooter, this video will have you grinning with awesomeness joy!

Check out the epic Claycat’s Doom Eternal video down below:

Doom Eternal is no doubt one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and with it only a couple of days away, fans are freaking out.

If you’re not sold on the game just yet, or want to get yourself even more hype. Then I’d suggest checking out the epic launch trailer for Doom Eternal; it has guts, blood, and some truly astonishing kills. Check out the launch trailer for Doom Eternal right here!

Doom Eternal is set to launch on March 20, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms.

