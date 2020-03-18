Half-Life: Alyx Unlock Times Unveiled

While most fans have been holding out hope that there would be a Half-Life 3 announcement, Valve did make a surprise reveal in that a new installment to the Half-Life universe was coming. Set before the events of Half-Life 2, we’re soon going to receive Half-Life: Alyx. Now for fans that are waiting to get the game, Valve has unveiled just when the game pre-load and the unlock times will occur.

As mentioned, Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 where players take on the role of Alyx Vance as she fights alongside her father Eli against the evil Combine. It’s a brand new story that fans can enjoy though it will require a VR compatible headset. There are some high expectations for Valve when it comes to this FPS VR title though the development studio has promised all of the attributes we’ve come to know and love from Half-Life will be present in this installment.

For those of you who are itching to get the game on March 23, 2020, Valve has alerted fans just when the game pre-loads will begin and ultimately the unlock times. Announced through Twitter, fans can expect the pre-loading to begin this Friday where Half-Life: Alyx will unlock for players to enjoy on March 23, 2020, at 10 AM Pacific Time.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the game will receive a non-VR edition so if you’re craving another new installment set within the Half-Life franchise then you’ll need to make sure you’re computer can run VR video game titles along with picking up one of the compatible VR headsets for the game. Luckily, the game does support pretty much all the major VR headsets so there’s at least a few options to pick from.

