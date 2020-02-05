Journey To The Savage Planet: The Complete Kindex | 100% Completion Guide

There are 190 entries total in the Kindex — and your primary goal in Journey To The Savage Planet is finding them all. Entering the tower is important, but the ridiculous space-company that sent you on your mission is only interested in one thing; getting all the juicy data you can find. If you’re looking to complete the Kindex, we’ve got a full list of all the entries that you can cross-reference to locate anything you’re missing.

Most of the Kindex entries are really easy to find. Just open your scanner and scan anything that’s highlighted in bright yellow. It gets a lot trickier when you’re dealing with certain specific objects in the game world. There are a few things that aren’t-so-easy to spot, and you might not even consider scanning. I’ll mark those on the list below to help point them out.

To get the ‘best’ ending, you’ll need to complete your Kindex! It’s just a bonus video, but the journey is just as fun as the destination.

Alien Tech – 14 Entries

Alien Pumpjack

Alien Teleportation Pedestal

Cracked Stone Grate [Smashed floor in the Floopsnoot Queen boss room.]

Crystalline Beacon

Enigmatic Tablet

Genetic Samples [Found below the Control Room, at the -Top of the Enigmatic Tower-.]

Leaping Alien Petroglyph

Mysterious Shrine

Ornate Alien Chest

Planet Seed

Rotating Mechanism

Strange Alien Barrier [Cracked wall found after the Cragdaw boss.]

Strange Alien Statue

Unknown Explorer’s Log

Creatures – 37 Entries

-Predator-

Barfer

Boomerbang (Feral)

Boomerbang (Hermit)

Cragclaw

Floopsnoot

Floopsnoot Matriarch

Insectoid Swarm

Jellywaft (Inferior)

Jellywaft (Prime)

Kapyena (Battle) [Found in the Infernal Cauldron lava arena.]

Kapyena (Widow)

Meat Vortex

Pikemander (Desert) [Near the Repaired Teleporter.]

Pikemander (Marbled)

Porcupod

Infected Pufferbird

Schnozo

Slamphibian (Grizzled)

Slamphibian (Heath)

Sproutlook

Teratomo

-Prey-

Baboushka

Baboushka (Demi)

Baboushka (Quarter) [Shoot the Baboushki once, then twice to split it!]

Burglesnatch (Balmy)

Burglesnatch (Tundra) [Found only in Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace.]

Imperial Scarab

Maroon

Mesmertoxin

Osmotic Cube

Pufferbird (Alpha)

Pufferbird (Cave)

Pufferbird (Snowy)

Pufferbird (Valley)

Skipper (Royal)

Skipper (Scotch)

Skipper (Tortoiseshell)

Flora – 63 Entries

Aluminum Vein

Amber Armor

Bellowbulb

Big Ol’ Nut [Only found in the Fetid Tree, in the Festering Chasm.]

Blight Bomb Plant

Blight Bomb Plant (Teen)

Blight Bomb Plant (Baby)

Bombegranate Plant

Bombegranate Plant (Teen)

Bombegranate Plant (Baby)

Bombodoro

Breezee

Bright Blossom

Bulwark Bush

Burgle Haven

Cacnut

Canopy Leaf

Carbon Vein

Citrasweet

Combativore

Crackle Cap

Dripping Orifice

Feeblecap

Floatshroom

Fragile Crystal

Fungissimo

Giant Bombegranate

Glow Shrub

Gossamer Wood

Grapple Flower

Grapple Rail

Grotesque Opening [Look up at the entrance to -Within The Spire-.]

Jellywaft Pit

Large Ant Mound

Larval Jelly

Mallowsap

Massive Skull

Metallic Seed Bag

Polypod Tree

Puffer Spring

Pufferbird Burial Ground

Pufferbird Nest

Pus Launcher

Salt Crystal

Schnozo Hole

Shock Fruit Plant

Shock Fruit Plant (Teen)

Shock Fruit Plant (Baby)

Silicon Vein

Smoke Spout

Space Lettuce

Splinter Timber

Springy Egg Sac

Stinkshroom

Stone Armor

Succulescent

Swarm Hive Shield

Swarm Hive

Tentareeds

Tentaweeds

Vaultivore

Vitality Plant

Witherwood

KINTECH – 21 Entries

3D Matter Reconstructor

Advanced Proton Tether

Binding Bile

Bio-Replication Chamber

Blight Bomb

Bombegranate

Cartographer Deployment Hatch

EKO

Grapple Seed

GROB

Javelin Teleportation Field

Javelin

Jump Thrusters

Kindred Aerospace

Kindred Computer

Launch Boosters

Martin Tweed

Meat Buddy Deluxe

Nomad Pistol

Proton Tether

Resource Backup Storage

Shock Fruit

Springy Seed

Stomp Boosters

Tactical GROB

The Cartographers

Your Sad Lifeless Body

Points of Interest – 7 Entries

Ancient Effigy

Crashed Meteor

Gigashrooms

Repulsive Tree

Runic Alien Bricks

Shattered Pod

Towering Statue

AR-6 26 – 41 Entries

–Landing Site–

Bombegranate Shrine

Chamber of Intrigue

Glimmering Cave of Wonder

Jellywaft Basin

Kayn’s Icy Refuge

Plork’s Vertical Corridor

Precarious Shrine

Puffer’s Den of Respite

Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace

The Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn

The Smoldering Abyss

The Verdant Wilds of Zyl

Towering Crystals of Madness

Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility

-The Itching Fields-

Domain of The Untamed Beast

Lair of The Matriarch

Plork’s Narrows of Despair

The Caustic Altar

The Festering Chasm

The Fungi of Si’ned VII

The Gaseous Underbelly

The Infested Husk

The Ruinous Altar of Yun’Ji

Virulent Tree of K’Klenaii

Zor’s Planetary Flotsam

-The Elevated Realm-

Depths of Fnndddkkeyrtt

Fixtau’s Trial of Agility

Perch of The Oberservers

Plork’s Sizzling Gauntlet

Sychi’s Trial of Might

The Crackling Pedestal

The Eternal Tears of T’bo

The Infernal Cauldron

The Pillars of Xzorgana

The Putrid Anomaly

Top of The Enigmatic Spire

Tower Control Room

Xerophilous Landing

=Within The Spire-

The Moist Vestibule

The Spire’s Heart

Teratomo’s Refuge

Resources – 7 Entries