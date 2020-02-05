Journey To The Savage Planet: The Complete Kindex | 100% Completion Guide
There are 190 entries total in the Kindex — and your primary goal in Journey To The Savage Planet is finding them all. Entering the tower is important, but the ridiculous space-company that sent you on your mission is only interested in one thing; getting all the juicy data you can find. If you’re looking to complete the Kindex, we’ve got a full list of all the entries that you can cross-reference to locate anything you’re missing.
Most of the Kindex entries are really easy to find. Just open your scanner and scan anything that’s highlighted in bright yellow. It gets a lot trickier when you’re dealing with certain specific objects in the game world. There are a few things that aren’t-so-easy to spot, and you might not even consider scanning. I’ll mark those on the list below to help point them out.
To get the ‘best’ ending, you’ll need to complete your Kindex! It’s just a bonus video, but the journey is just as fun as the destination.
More Journey To The Savage Planet guides:
All 100 Orange Goo Locations | All 32 Alien Alloy Locations | All Teleporter Locations | How To Complete The ‘Fixer Upper’ Quest | How To Get Double-Jump & Grappling Hook Upgrades | How To Get The Bombegranate Stabilizer | Cragdaw Boss Guide | How To Get The Blight Bomb Stabilizer | Floopsnoot Queen Boss Guide | How To Reach Rank 2 Field Explorer | How To Reach Rank 3: Explorer | How To Get The Launch Thruster & Advanced Proton Tether Upgrades | How To Get The Shock Fruit Stabilizer | How To Unlock The Tower & Beat The Final Boss | Ending Guide
Alien Tech – 14 Entries
- Alien Pumpjack
- Alien Teleportation Pedestal
- Cracked Stone Grate [Smashed floor in the Floopsnoot Queen boss room.]
- Crystalline Beacon
- Enigmatic Tablet
- Genetic Samples [Found below the Control Room, at the -Top of the Enigmatic Tower-.]
- Leaping Alien Petroglyph
- Mysterious Shrine
- Ornate Alien Chest
- Planet Seed
- Rotating Mechanism
- Strange Alien Barrier [Cracked wall found after the Cragdaw boss.]
- Strange Alien Statue
- Unknown Explorer’s Log
Creatures – 37 Entries
-Predator-
- Barfer
- Boomerbang (Feral)
- Boomerbang (Hermit)
- Cragclaw
- Floopsnoot
- Floopsnoot Matriarch
- Insectoid Swarm
- Jellywaft (Inferior)
- Jellywaft (Prime)
- Kapyena (Battle) [Found in the Infernal Cauldron lava arena.]
- Kapyena (Widow)
- Meat Vortex
- Pikemander (Desert) [Near the Repaired Teleporter.]
- Pikemander (Marbled)
- Porcupod
- Infected Pufferbird
- Schnozo
- Slamphibian (Grizzled)
- Slamphibian (Heath)
- Sproutlook
- Teratomo
-Prey-
- Baboushka
- Baboushka (Demi)
- Baboushka (Quarter) [Shoot the Baboushki once, then twice to split it!]
- Burglesnatch (Balmy)
- Burglesnatch (Tundra) [Found only in Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace.]
- Imperial Scarab
- Maroon
- Mesmertoxin
- Osmotic Cube
- Pufferbird (Alpha)
- Pufferbird (Cave)
- Pufferbird (Snowy)
- Pufferbird (Valley)
- Skipper (Royal)
- Skipper (Scotch)
- Skipper (Tortoiseshell)
Flora – 63 Entries
- Aluminum Vein
- Amber Armor
- Bellowbulb
- Big Ol’ Nut [Only found in the Fetid Tree, in the Festering Chasm.]
- Blight Bomb Plant
- Blight Bomb Plant (Teen)
- Blight Bomb Plant (Baby)
- Bombegranate Plant
- Bombegranate Plant (Teen)
- Bombegranate Plant (Baby)
- Bombodoro
- Breezee
- Bright Blossom
- Bulwark Bush
- Burgle Haven
- Cacnut
- Canopy Leaf
- Carbon Vein
- Citrasweet
- Combativore
- Crackle Cap
- Dripping Orifice
- Feeblecap
- Floatshroom
- Fragile Crystal
- Fungissimo
- Giant Bombegranate
- Glow Shrub
- Gossamer Wood
- Grapple Flower
- Grapple Rail
- Grotesque Opening [Look up at the entrance to -Within The Spire-.]
- Jellywaft Pit
- Large Ant Mound
- Larval Jelly
- Mallowsap
- Massive Skull
- Metallic Seed Bag
- Polypod Tree
- Puffer Spring
- Pufferbird Burial Ground
- Pufferbird Nest
- Pus Launcher
- Salt Crystal
- Schnozo Hole
- Shock Fruit Plant
- Shock Fruit Plant (Teen)
- Shock Fruit Plant (Baby)
- Silicon Vein
- Smoke Spout
- Space Lettuce
- Splinter Timber
- Springy Egg Sac
- Stinkshroom
- Stone Armor
- Succulescent
- Swarm Hive Shield
- Swarm Hive
- Tentareeds
- Tentaweeds
- Vaultivore
- Vitality Plant
- Witherwood
KINTECH – 21 Entries
- 3D Matter Reconstructor
- Advanced Proton Tether
- Binding Bile
- Bio-Replication Chamber
- Blight Bomb
- Bombegranate
- Cartographer Deployment Hatch
- EKO
- Grapple Seed
- GROB
- Javelin Teleportation Field
- Javelin
- Jump Thrusters
- Kindred Aerospace
- Kindred Computer
- Launch Boosters
- Martin Tweed
- Meat Buddy Deluxe
- Nomad Pistol
- Proton Tether
- Resource Backup Storage
- Shock Fruit
- Springy Seed
- Stomp Boosters
- Tactical GROB
- The Cartographers
- Your Sad Lifeless Body
Points of Interest – 7 Entries
- Ancient Effigy
- Crashed Meteor
- Gigashrooms
- Repulsive Tree
- Runic Alien Bricks
- Shattered Pod
- Towering Statue
AR-6 26 – 41 Entries
–Landing Site–
- Bombegranate Shrine
- Chamber of Intrigue
- Glimmering Cave of Wonder
- Jellywaft Basin
- Kayn’s Icy Refuge
- Plork’s Vertical Corridor
- Precarious Shrine
- Puffer’s Den of Respite
- Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace
- The Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn
- The Smoldering Abyss
- The Verdant Wilds of Zyl
- Towering Crystals of Madness
- Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility
-The Itching Fields-
- Domain of The Untamed Beast
- Lair of The Matriarch
- Plork’s Narrows of Despair
- The Caustic Altar
- The Festering Chasm
- The Fungi of Si’ned VII
- The Gaseous Underbelly
- The Infested Husk
- The Ruinous Altar of Yun’Ji
- Virulent Tree of K’Klenaii
- Zor’s Planetary Flotsam
-The Elevated Realm-
- Depths of Fnndddkkeyrtt
- Fixtau’s Trial of Agility
- Perch of The Oberservers
- Plork’s Sizzling Gauntlet
- Sychi’s Trial of Might
- The Crackling Pedestal
- The Eternal Tears of T’bo
- The Infernal Cauldron
- The Pillars of Xzorgana
- The Putrid Anomaly
- Top of The Enigmatic Spire
- Tower Control Room
- Xerophilous Landing
=Within The Spire-
- The Moist Vestibule
- The Spire’s Heart
- Teratomo’s Refuge
Resources – 7 Entries
- Alien Alloy
- Aluminum
- Carbon
- Fuel
- Health Essence
- Orange Goo
- Silicon