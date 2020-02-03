Journey To The Savage Planet: All 100 Orange Goo Locations | ‘Alien Edibles’ Quest Guide

Some Orange Goo is easy to find. Most are a lot trickier.

The ‘Alien Edibles’ quest is one of the first side-objectives you’ll unlock in Journey To The Savage Planet. All over the world, there are gross orange blobs called Orange Goo. Collecting several of these gunky pods will increase your total health and stamina, and you’ll want to get as many as you can possibly find. The more health you have, the more you’ll be able to survive the many dangers you’ll face.

You can collect all 100 to earn an achievement and complete this quest, but it isn’t required. After finding about 60~ Orange Goo collectibles, you’ll stop gaining levels. That’s right, you only need to collect a little more than half. If you’ve been searching, you’ll easily find that many while exploring the many nooks and crannies of this quirky open alien world.

Below, you’ll find text explanations for finding every Orange Goo in the game. There’s a lot of them, so I recommend unlocking the Orange Goo Locator in the Visor Upgrade tree. It’s insanely useful, and will make finding the locations described below a little easier.

Orange Goo is the most common collectible in the game. There are 100 locations, and you’ll gain levels for finding 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 at a time. Leveling up unlocks additional maximum HP and stamina.

You’ll stop leveling up at around 60~ Orange Goo pods discovered — beating the last boss basically requires full HP, so here’s some help tracking down any orange goo you might’ve missed.

Don’t miss the Orange Goo in this underground lava cavern.

Landing Site – 40 Orange Goo Collectibles

Orange Goo #1: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – As you enter the area, go down and you’ll find this Orange Goo in the pufferbird area to the right, on a raised rock in the center.

Orange Goo #2: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – In the cave under the giant ancient skull.

Orange Goo #3: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – In the same cave — behind an alien door that slams shut. Use a Shock Fruit to keep the door open.

Orange Goo #4: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – Backtrack from the main area, toward your ship, and look for a high plateau you can double-jump onto above the first cave in the game. There’s a tricky orange goo on the cliff overlooking the ship.

Orange Goo #5: Jellywaft Basin – Straight ahead from the entrance, past the large lake of ice that breaks after you walk onto it.

Orange Goo #6: Jellywaft Basin – After the ice sheet breaks, look underneath the waterfall in the area with the jellywafts.

Orange Goo #7: The Verdant Wilds of Zyl – Hanging from a far cliff to the right. Visible from the small bridge that leads to the Jellywaft area.

Orange Goo #8: The Verdant Wilds of Zyl – Hanging from one of the high rocks in the center of the path to the teleporter / Glimmering Caves of Wonder. You can grab it with the Jump Thruster from the high tree nearby.

Orange Goo #9: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – Hanging from the ceiling, to the right of the entrance from the Verdant Wilds of Zyl. You’ll need the Jump Thruster to reach it.

Orange Goo #10: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – Further in the cave, look for an optional room blocked by crystal shards. Blast them and climb the purple crystal platforms to the hanging goo.

Orange Goo #11: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – In the far back of the pass, you’ll find a cave blocked by a Meat Vortex. Lure a Pufferbird with bait, then kick it in to unlock the cave with this goo and a vein of resources.

Orange Goo #12: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – From the teleporter, take the bridge leading to the raised platform guarded by Pikemanders. There’s a lonely spire in the back of the arena — circle around it to find the goo.

Orange Goo #13: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – After leaving the first cave, look ahead for a grapple point onto a high spire. There’s an orange goo up there!

Orange Goo #14: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – From the previous goo, continue to use the grapple points until you reach a raised platform covered with pufferbirds and bombegranates. The goo is hanging from a nearby platform.

Orange Goo #15: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – Look on a nearby platform above the previous hanging goo to find this one.

Orange Goo #16: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – Finally, there’s one more behind a cracked wall. Once you have the Bombegranate upgrade, use the grapple point to swing to this island and blast open the wall.

Orange Goo #17: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – On the tall platform in the back-left, where you’ll find a locked vaultivore, there’s a very tall spire with orange goo at the top. You’ll need to return with an upgraded Jump Thruster to reach it.

Orange Goo #18: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – Find the cavern under the giant skull and follow it to an enclosure with two burgle nests. To the right there’s a Meat Vortex. Lure a puffinbird near and kick it in to unlock this goo location.

Orange Goo #19: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – In the central area, look in the back-left of the first section (after leaving the Jellywaft Basin) and shoot down tall reeds hiding this goo.

Orange Goo #20: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – To the left as you exit the Jellywaft Basin, look for a cracked wall in the ice, across from a spiky red tree. There’s a bombegranate you can use on one of the tall platforms further ahead.

Orange Goo #21: Towering Crystals of Madness – At the top of the cliffs, you’ll reach a landing where the first fuel cell is located. Across from the caves, there’s a floating island with a grapple point. Swing to the lonely island and shoot the crystals to get this goo.

Orange Goo #22: Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn – To the right of the teleporter, look across the black rock cliffs with lava. There’s a goo in the open, behind some tall grass.

Orange Goo #23: Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn – Further right, go to the ledge with even more tall grass. Shoot the grass down near the ledge to find another hidden goo.

Orange Goo #24: Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn – On the left side of the area, look where the black rocks meet the brown cliffs. There’s a silicon vein, and just below that a cracked wall. Use a bombegranate to blast it open.

Orange Goo #25: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – From the Meteor Crater Teleporter, use the rock bridge and climb the very tall series of purple crystals. Along the way, you’ll reach a stone spire with tall grass hiding a goo.

Orange Goo #26: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – At the very top of the crystal climb with the previous goo, there’s an Alien Alloy container. Past that, use Grapple Seeds on the blue walls to reach a cracked wall — you’ll also need the Bombegranate upgrade to unlock it.

Orange Goo #27: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – Beneath the statue where you’ll need to use the double jump for the first time, there’s a lower area with a Meat Vortex blocking a cave. Lure a pufferbird with bait to unlock it.

Orange Goo #28: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – To the right of the entrance, where you previously found a hanging orange goo, there are rocks with blue walls. Use a Grapple Seed and hang from it so you can jump down into a waterfall cave below.

Orange Goo #29: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – Opposite the teleporter where the pink trees and jellywafts are located, there’s orange tall grass hiding a goo.

Orange Goo #30: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – In the area with the spawning jellywafts near the teleporter, climb onto the tall platforms and look for a floating island in the distance. You can use the Proton Tether to grapple-swing across and reach it.

Orange Goo #31: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – In the large field where the Pikemanders spawn with the combativore, that you can access by climbing the Towering Crystals of Madness, there’s a spot of tall grass hiding an easy-to-miss goo.

Orange Goo #32: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – From the Meteor Crater teleporter, start climbing the massive purple crystals with the barfers. On the central rock spire, high up, there’s a hollow spot with an orange go right beneath the surface.

Orange Goo #33: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Near the top of the central spire, there’s a secret cave you can crawl into. Don’t miss the optional path that leads to a dead end protected by a barfer.

Orange Goo #34: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Past the second Meat Vortex that blocks the path to the upper levels of the crevasse, look to the left tall grass.

Orange Goo #35: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Up the path, between the two Meat Vortex plants that lead to the upper levels of the area. It’s also hidden in tall grass.

Orange Goo #36: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Very close by, look for a cracked wall. Blast it open to reveal yet another goo — you’ll need to return with the Bombegranate Upgrade.

Orange Goo #37: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Directly beneath the entrance to the pass, there’s a cracked wall you can blast open with the Bombegranate Upgrade.

Orange Goo #38: The Smoldering Abyss – Very simple, just take a left turn after the first chamber, using the floating rocks to reach a corner with this goo.

Orange Goo #39: The Smoldering Abyss – In the second major lava chamber guarded by the boomerang enemies, it’s located in the lower-left corner.

Orange Goo #40: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – To the left of the entrance to Kayn’s Ice Refuge, there’s an optional path with growing tomato plants. Run past the traps, and reach a small cave with this goo.

