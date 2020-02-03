Journey To The Savage Planet: Alien 32 Alloy Locations | ‘Metallurgist’ Quest Guide

The toughest alien alloy is hidden in Fetid Tree’s hollow trunk.

Alien Alloys are the most valuable collectible in Journey To The Savage Planet — you’ll need these rare materials to construct upgrades for yourself, and they’re always pretty rare. The game only gives you a few freebies as you explore, and you’ll need every single Alloy to unlock all the upgrades.

Alloys are hidden in a few different ways. Usually, you’ll find them in large challenge areas — sometimes you’ll need to solve a strange puzzle, locate key runes to scan, or fight a bunch of monsters to unlock the special chest. There are 32 Alien Alloys total, and we’ve got all the locations listed in the text guide below.

Alien Alloy #1: Towering Crystals Of Madness – Near the Glimmering Cave of Wonder, look to the right. Once you have the Jump Thrusters, you can crawl through the opening and hop across the platforms that rise out of the rocks to grab this rare alloy.

Getting this alloy will complete the ‘Fixer Upper‘ quest and allow you to begin repairs of the Javelin.

Alien Alloy #2: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – From the Meteor Crash site and Teleporter, follow the bridge up to an arena guarded by a Pikemander. Shoot the glowing tail to defeat them! You’ll need to use the dodge Jump Thruster ability to avoid it’s rolling attacks. Defeat all three (two more will spawn) to open the Combativore with the alloy inside.

Alien Alloy #3: Shangtar’s Frigid Embrace – To the left of the old skeleton, there’s a high rock plateau above a puffinbird retreat. Use Jump Thrusters to climb up and find a Vaultivore. Destroy the three connected yellow buds to unlock it.

Alien Alloy #4: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – From the Meteor Crash Site, climb the high cliffs marked with barfing flowers and purple crystals. It’s a long climb, but there’s a vaultivore with an alien alloy at the top.

Alien Alloy #5: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – This crystal cavern is located to the right as you enter the Verdant Wilds. Travel until you reach the underground of the ice fields, and then use Jump Thrusters to enter the main cavern. Follow the path to reach a locked alien chest — you’ll need to explore the room and scan three shapes to unlock it.

Alien Alloy #6: Towering Crystals of Madness – When you reach the first open area where a fuel source is located, look for a narrow ledge with a green cube. Knock it into the area below, then let the pikemanders spin-attack into it.

Alien Alloy #7: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – From the first Towering Crystals landing, drop down (the same area you’ll knock the green cube into) to a large area protected by Pikemanders. Kill them to unlock the combativore container.

Alien Alloy #8: Festering Chasm – From Zor’s PLanetary Flotsam, take the right path from the alien tablet until you reach a series of grapple point. Follow them up until you reach a high entrance into the Festering Chasm. From here, jump along the mushroom pads — there’s a vaultivore ahead. Just pop all three orange weakpoints. One is behind the cracked wall.

Alien Alloy #9: Domain of the Untamed Beast – Defeat the Kapyena in the area up the ramp from the Fungi of Si’ned VII and complete the ‘Lost Cartographer’ quest to unlock this alien alloy inside the cave.

Alien Alloy #10: Fungi of Si’ned VII – Follow the left path down into the water basin, and further into a dead end. There’s a combativore that summons dangerous jellywafts. Clear them out!

Alien Alloy #11: Zor’s Planetary Flotsam – On the far left, near the entrance to the Festering Chasm cavern, there’s a Sproutlook guarding a large area. To sneak up on it and unlock the combativore below, crouch in the tall grass!

Alien Alloy #12: Festering Chasm – Found in an alien chest directly below the Lair of the Matriach teleporter. Once again, you’ll need to find three hidden alien keys and scan them. One is hidden in an amber chunk, so you’ll need the Blight Bomb upgrade to unlock it.

Alien Alloy #13: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Near the entrance to this area from the Verdant Wilds, use a Bombegranate to blow open the cracked wall to the secret area. In this dark cavern, it helps to have the Triple Thruster upgrade unlocked. Navigate to the end to get the alien alloy. There’s also an Alien Explorer’s Log here.

Alien Alloy #14: Verdant Wilds of Zyl – On the jumping path that leads to the Crevasse of Tranquility, look for an upper-left crack in the rock wall. You’ll need the Launch Thruster to reach it. Inside, there’s an explorer log and an alien alloy.

Alien Alloy #15: Towering Crystals of Madness – This is in the towering crystals area, but it’s easier to reach from the Cliffs of Mt. Gzarfyn. Go toward the ledge to the right of the volcano and look down. There’s a inner mountainside area you can drop down into with a vaultivore. Shoot all three pods to open it.

Alien Alloy #16: Tranquil Crevasse of Tranquility – Down the bridge from the Meteor Crater teleporter, go to the area where the Burgle Havens are found. On the far ledge, there’s a visible lava cave you can jump into. If you have the Grapple Upgrade, you can swing to this alien alloy.

Alien Alloy #17: Festering Chasm – Down the hill from the Festering Chasm teleporter, there’s a combativore in the swampy area.

Alien Alloy #18: Infested Husk – Go to the large, tall tree past the teleporter at the Fungi of Si’ned VII. There’s a vertical path you can climb with Grapple Seeds. Up the purple mushrooms, you’ll find this alien alloy container.

Alien Alloy #19: Fungi of Si’ned VII – Above the center of the area, there’s a massive jutting pillar from the main alien tower structure covered in yellow bulbs. Shoot the two visible from the ground, then climb onto the giant purple mushrooms to find the grapple point — you’ll need to Launch Thruster yourself at full power to reach the grapple point!

Alien Alloy #20: Putrid Anomaly – Using the broken (red) teleporter in the desert-like area of the Pillars of Xzorgana will send you to this tiny island filled with enemies. You’ll get this alloy as a reward for clearing the enemies.

Alien Alloy #21: Plork’s Narrows of Despair – From the Festering Chasm, go to the large interior cavern that connects the Fungi of Si’ned VII. At the bottom level, there’s a cave entrance with an alien door. Use a Shock Fruit to enter this tough platforming challenge — I recommend unlocking the quadruple jump to make this one easier. There’s also a Explorer’s Log hidden here.

Alien Alloy #22: Virulent Tree of K’Klenaii – Found in the Festing Chasm, drop into the area beneath the gross giant tree. You’ll need Blight Bombs to clear all the amber chunks. Use your grapple to move the huge acorn nuts to the gas-spewing spots without light. There are just enough nuts to fill all the spots with no light. Do it and the vaultivore will unlock.

Alien Alloy #23: Gaseous Underbelly – In the cave shaft that leads up to the Fungi of Si’ned VII from the Festering Chasm, there’s an optional cave near the top you can double-jump into. Knock the green cube out and destroy it (defeat enemies and let it absorb the materials until it pops) to get this alloy.

Alien Alloy #24: Xerophilous Landing – Right next to the teleporter, there’s a vaultivore. To open it, break the three yellow pods — one is on the nearby rock spire, and another is in a cave behind a meat vortex.

Alien Alloy #25: Xerophilous Landing – To the right of the teleporter, take the path to the island with two Sproutlooks. Poke out both of them to unlock the vaultivore below.

Alien Alloy #26: Xerophilous Landing – To the left of the Repaired Teleporter cave, there’s a vaultivore with three yellow pods you need to break. One is out in the open, one is hidden behind a nearby Amber chunk, and the hardest is behind a rock spide — connect a Grapple Seed to the blue barnacles to reach a lower ledge.

Alien Alloy #27: Pillars of Xzorgana – From the pillars that lead up to the teleporter island, there’s a cave entrance below. The cave contains an alien alloy and a fuel source.

Alien Alloy #28: Pillars of Xzorgana – From the teleporter, triple-jump to an island that’s only available with the Quadruple Thruster upgrade. In the cave with the cracked floor, there’s a green cube you can knock into the island below. Feed the cube materials (or vitality plant seeds) to make it pop.

Alien Alloy #29: Crackling Pedestal – Inside a vaultivore right next to the teleporter. When you approach, a bunch of enemies will pop out and attack. Clear them out to unlock the vault.

Alien Alloy #30: Tears of T’bo – Go to the arena island from the grapple path at the Imperial Scarab pond on this island. Fight the swarm of enemies to unlock this combativore.

Alien Alloy #31: Eternal Cauldron – Go to the lava-filled area covered in fire-spewing plants to get this alloy. It’s just in a vault, and you’re free to grab it if you can survive the gauntlet.

Alien Alloy #32: Eternal Cauldron – From the teleporter, take the magnetic rail path to the series of small rocky floating islands. There’s a chest, so you need to find three keys to scan.