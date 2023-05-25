Microsoft Confirms The PlayStation Showcase Games That Will Also Be On Xbox

It's good for everyone that so many of these games are multiplatform.

Microsoft made sure that Xbox fans were not worried they were going to miss out after Sony broadcast their PlayStation Showcase event.

As reported by Eurogamer, shortly after the event they tweeted this out:

What a good looking group 😎 pic.twitter.com/eDZo8vTXtB — Xbox (@Xbox) May 24, 2023

The tweet has a picture featuring nine games that are coming to Xbox. All of these games were also on the PlayStation Showcase. Xbox captions this picture: “What a good looking group.”

Of course, what makes the picture extra cheeky is that Microsoft essentially let Sony do the hard work of introducing and promoting these games, for them to piggyback from that marketing.

However you feel about the tactic, it is a good sign in general that so many of these games are multiplatform.

Let’s review the games that Xbox featured in this picture:

Immortals of Aveum – a new and original FPS from Ascendant Studios and EA. Releasing this July 20, 2023.

Ghostrunner 2 – first person action game and yet another sequel. This time, Ghostrunner 2 will also feature vehicular combat. The game is slated for release in 2023.

Marathon – Bungie is revisiting their fabled Mac FPS franchise. This time, however, instead of a single player narrative game, Marathon will be a PVP extraction game. Bungie has yet to reveal a release date.

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake / Metal Gear Solid Delta – Finally confirmed after weeks of speculation, Metal Gear Solid Delta is also confirmed to be multiplatform, but still does not have a release date for now.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – over a decade since the release of the original game, and seven years after its reappraisal following that original’s rerelease as Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen, Capcom has finally unveiled its sequel. Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have a release date for now.

Alan Wake 2 – survival horror and adventure game and the latest in the Alan Wake franchise. Alan Wake 2 is releasing October 17, 2023.

The Plucky Squire – a smaller but somewhat ambitious game published by Devolver. The theme for The Plucky Squire is pop-up books, so there are parts of the game that are laid out like a 2D game, but your character also moves in and out of books to explore in 3D. It is planned for release in 2023.

Teardown – another quirky smaller budget game. A voxel graphics, physics based, heist video game, with action in vehicle and on foot. It is planned for release in 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – the long anticipated and newest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going back to basics, all the way back to the Fertile Crescent. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is releasing on October 12, 2023.

Neva – another smaller game, with a minimalist watercolor art style, and featuring platforming and puzzle solving. In Neva, you are a woman who raises a wolf from a cub to adulthood, as you go about with your own adventures. It is planned for release in 2024.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, the sequel to Cat Quest, adds a piracy theme to its cat based open world RPG. That includes ship navigation mechanics, and the developers have also added weapon swapping for combat. It is planned for release in 2024.

Finally, The Talos Principle 2 is a 3D first person perspective puzzle game, and yes, yet another sequel. It is planned for release in 2023.