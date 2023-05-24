Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay Trailer Confirms Launch Date

Ubisoft was eager to showcase its next major video game released for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Instead of holding onto the game announcements a bit longer for their own Ubisoft Forward, Sony was able to highlight Assassin’s Creed Mirage during today’s PlayStation Showcase. This also comes right after the earlier leak that unveiled the launch date ahead of the official announcement.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we already know that the game is set to take place during 9th-century Baghdad. Furthermore, we knew that the protagonist would be Basim Ibn Ishaq, whom we first met during the previous mainline installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As a result, we’ll get to watch Basim go through his own journey as he joins the Assassin Brotherhood and take the job of fighting back against the Templar Order.

But today, during the PlayStation Showcase, we were given a little more gameplay footage of the title. If you’ve played an Assassin’s Creed title before, then you know what to expect in this installment. There is plenty of parkour movement and stealth-based action. You’ll get to scale the different buildings around the city and plot out your next targets. There even seem to be some instances in allowing players to determine the best course of action, such as bribing some guards if you don’t want to go through the stealth route or have to deal with an uphill battle.

There was even a new gameplay mechanic highlighted in this trailer. Players can use Basim’s new fluid movement skill to move quickly throughout the city. That movement is the Pole Vault which you can check out in action within the latest gameplay trailer embedded above.

As mentioned, one leak that came out earlier today for Assassin’s Creed Mirage was the fact that this game was coming out into the marketplace on October 12, 2023. This came in the form of a Japanese retailer posting the game’s launch date ahead of the PlayStation Showcase. While we had to label it as a rumor, it’s since been confirmed that players will be able to get their hands on Assassin’s Creed Mirage this October 12, 2023. That’s, of course, if there are no sudden delays that will push this game further back. In the meantime, while we wait for next month’s Ubisoft Forward stream to take place, you can catch the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded above.