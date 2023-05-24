Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Has Been Leaked

For fans waiting on the next major Assassin’s Creed game, it’s expected that news will start to show up during the upcoming month. Ubisoft is planning to hold a Ubisoft Forward event which is likely to highlight a few of their upcoming projects. One of the biggest IPs to likely be present in this event would be Assassin’s Creed. However, the release date for the next major release for the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, might have already leaked out.

A new report is circulating online showcasing a release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage as being set for October 12, 2023. This comes from Gematsu, who noted that they found the release date attached to the game from a Japanese retailer. While we are used to seeing plenty of retailers put up a placeholder on a variety of upcoming releases, this might not be the case. It’s noted from the publication that Japanese retailers don’t generally put a release date on a product unless it’s official.

Japanese retailers have listed Assassin's Creed Mirage with an October 12 release date.



(Japanese retailers generally don't date a product unless official. In other words, placeholder dates aren't a thing.)



A release date hasn't been officially announced by Ubisoft yet. https://t.co/THpTqO1NW0 — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 24, 2023

That might excite some fans, but again, we have to label this as a rumor. Right now, there’s been nothing official revealed regarding the launch date for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage title. We might not see this game get any official highlights until next month during the Ubisoft Forward. Of course, that’s only speculation, but it’s likely that Ubisoft will be setting big announcements and updates for their upcoming projects for their stream event.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Assassin’s Creed Mirage so far, we know that this game is set during 9th-century Baghdad. We will also get to take the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq, who we first met during the previous mainline installment of the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Much like other installments of the series, we’ll watch this individual begin his journey as a new member of the Assassin Brotherhood as they continue to fight against the Templar Order.

Officially, Ubisoft only has Assassin’s Creed Mirage launching sometime this year. But we do know that when this game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for more official news to come out for this upcoming game, you can check out its trailer in the video we have embedded above.