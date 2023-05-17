Skull and Bones Is Shaping Up Well According To Ubisoft

Ubisoft had a rough start in 2023, and things looked bleak during their latest financial call. It was revealed that Ubisoft had hit its biggest operating loss in company history. However, there were plans in place to continue moving forward. One of which was the reveal that the Ubisoft company wanted to increase the talent working on the Assassin’s Creed brand by 40%. Now, we’re learning things are looking up for Skull and Bones.

Thanks to a report from Tech Raptor, there was mention of Skull and Bones during the financial call as well. It seems that the development team is happy with the progress being made. Unfortunately, that’s just about the gist of what was said on the IP. This game IP just can’t find its way out into the marketplace. Remember, we first learned about Skull and Bones all the way back during E3 2017. That was quite a few years ago at this point, and since then, it has been consistently delayed.

In fact, we still don’t have a release date specifically attached for this game. Instead, we’re just getting a launch window between this year and next. If you haven’t been paying attention to this game, this is an action-adventure title where players step into the role of a pirate captain. It’s the goal of players to rise through the ranks and gain power in the Indian Ocean. With an open world to explore, ships to raid, other pirates to fight off, and the constant hunt by the law, there’s seemingly plenty of content to enjoy in this online multiplayer title.

Of course, we just have to continue waiting on Ubisoft to make a release date announcement and then hope it doesn’t get pushed into a delay again. Fortunately, we should hear more about Skull and Bones during Ubisoft Forward. Rather than an E3 event this year, several smaller stream showcases are happening throughout June. One of which is Ubisoft Forward, a stream that typically highlights a few of their upcoming game updates and announcements.

Skull and Bones should be just one of the video game titles that get a highlight during this event. Another game that might have a showcase is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage installment, and potentially, we’ll finally get some news on the next installment of the Far Cry franchise. But for now, we’ll have to wait for the stream to take place.