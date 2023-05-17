Kevin Durant Is Coming To Call Of Duty, and We Don’t Know Why

Kevin Durant is set to appear as a skin in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

We’re sure Kevin is a huge fan of Call of Duty, and of course we have seen a wild series of crossovers for Call of Duty recently, ranging from football stars like Neymar to Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

But this still comes out of nowhere. At least the football players had the end of EA’s FIFA contract as an excuse to try some other game. But we’re not killjoys here at GameRanx, and we’re sure fans are going to enjoy Kevin’s antics on the battlefield as much as on the basketball court.

As reported by PSU, his skin will be called Easy Money Sniper, and it will be part of a limited time bundle.

Now, Activision did not pay for a Phoenix Suns license, but he’s still wearing his signature black with gold trim. He also comes with a finishing move, a calling card, and an actually cool weapon blueprint, that also comes with that gold and black theming, and even has a small basketball on the scope.

If you’re a keen observer, you will also notice that Kevin’s gear indicates he’s wearing and using Bruen. For the uninitiated, Bruen is one of the fictional weapons manufacturers found in the Call of Duty universe. It probably won’t mean more than Kevin’s skin using a Bruen MK9, but it would be interesting if they had more things in mind with it.

As reported by CharlieIntel, these are the full contents of the Kevin Durant Operator bundle:

Kevin Durant Operator skin

“Reap This” Assault Rifle blueprint

“Easy Money” Sniper blueprint

“Deadly from Downtown” Finishing Move

“B-Ball” Weapon Charm

“Ankle-Breaker” Loading Screen

“Hoops” Sticker

“KD Baller” Animated Emblem

The Kevin Durant bundle is priced at 2400 COD Points, or $ 20. That’s also how much the Neymar, Messi and Pogba Operator bundles cost, so at least all real life celebrities are equal in the eyes of Call of Duty.

I think the most fun thing about this bundle is just having Kevin Durant in your team, shouting lines like ‘visual on target’ while you think about the two times he was NBA MVP, or that brief period he was in the Golden State Warriors, but we don’t have to think about all of that.

You can watch Kevin Durant’s special Call of Duty trailer below.