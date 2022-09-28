Warhaven Will Be a 32-Player Melee Action Game

The image is taken for the upcoming fighting game, Warhaven

There is a new game coming from Korean publishing giant Nexon called Warhaven, and we have all the details you will ever need regarding this upcoming game. Nexon is making waves in the video game world right now, and this latest title looks set to be the best out of its big game reveals. Warhaven will be a 32-player melee action brawler that will consist of teams of 16 going head-to-head against each other.

Warhaven looks set to include some familiar – and some, not so common – twists to its gameplay. What you can expect from a Korean game is top-tier graphics, which has become a common thing these days, just look at Guardian Tales and the Magna Carta series as examples of great aesthetics.

What we have noticed just by looking at the trailer (which you can watch below) and from what we’ve heard, is that Warhaven looks to have taken a lot of inspiration from Ubisoft’s For Honor, only this game will have a larger number of players, a lot more objectives, as well as consisting of some brilliant elements that accompany the game’s standard melee combat mechanic.

The latest trailer for this epic battle game, Warhaven

We have some information about the game as well, to put you at ease. Warhaven is a third-person combat action game that is focused on its objective modes where four squads of four players attempt to clash with the enemy team. You will have a whole host of battlefield weaponry at your disposal, and you will need them as you push into enemy territory and engage in some bloody and vicious battles. The game offers six classes that players can choose from, with each class offering unique combat advantages, as well as different visual styles.

This might not sound too impressive to some of you, as it does seem to be regurgitating some tried and tested methods. What makes Warhaven a lot more interesting is the way players can obtain points, which effectively allows you to build an ultimate meter. When you have filled this meter to a certain point, you will then be able to turn into an immortal form, which is when all the fun and carnage really begins to take place. You are basically turned into a god, and there are four different god forms that can be experimented with too, all consisting of various powers.

It sounds a little more interesting now, doesn’t it? If you do like what you hear, then you might just be even more excited by this next little pearl of information. Warhaven will be kicking off its global beta test soon, but unfortunately, the test will only be available to PC users. The beta test will be taking place from October 12 and will run all the way up to November 2. If you want to get involved, then follow this link and request access from the game’s Steam page.

Source