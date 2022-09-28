6 New Upcoming Vampire Games of 2023

Who’s ready for some vampire video games? I hope you are because there’s a few releasing in 2023 that we will be talking about today! We can’t wait to get our hands on these games. However, check back as we’ll continue to update this list with new games or disclaimers for games that were taken off this list.

#6 El Paso, Elsewhere

Release date: 2023

Developer: Strange Scaffold

Publisher: Strange Scaffold

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

This supernatural themed third-person shooter will give you an experience like never before. Watching the trailer to this video game just shows exactly how many allusions there will be in this game just by the buildings looking like they have no roof which almost gives some scenes underlining underworld vibes. Other scenes also give off horror vibes with what looks like hanging meat…or maybe those are bodies? Minions worshiping some kind of overlord and much more. You will have to fight for your life between werewolves, vampires, fallen angels, and other disturbing creatures from the vivid while you are inside a reality-shifting motel…that looks purely horrifying. Not to mention you will be playing in slow motion love letter action.

#5 RedFall

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developers: Arkane Studios, Arkane Austin

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In this open-world game you’ll be on in an island town called Redfall, locationed in Massachusetts. However, this town isn’t any normal town, at least not anymore. Vampires have taken the town over like a zombie apocalypse and have blocked out the sun for their own survival. Team up with a group of survivors and go to battle against the creatures who want to drain everybody of their blood. Explore the open-world and learn how the town became to be in the state it is in and save it before its too late.

#4 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Release date: TBA

Developers: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

You are now entering the World of Darkness which is a vampire society unlike any other. Being sired to one of them is an added challenge. During play-through you will be many choices and these choices can and will change the plot as you play. You might thing this will be easy, but let me assure you, the city is dangerous and brutal. You don’t know who you can trust and who will back stab you. You can finally live out your desired vampire dreams.

#3 Nighthawks

Release date: TBA

Developer: Wadjet Eye Games

Publisher: Wadjet Eye Games

Platforms: PC

In this world, vampires are no longer a secret, everybody knows they exist and now you are also a bloodsucker. Vampires now living among humans is a struggle, and now you will have the responsibility of taking over a failing nightclub…which isn’t in the best location. Your choices will decide what happens as you build up the night club and learn to live among the supernatural creatures around.

#2 EvilVEvil

Release date: TBA

Developer: Toadman Interactive

Publisher: Enad Global 7

Platform: Microsoft Windows

This vampire game takes place in a near future where vampires and other supernatural creatures alike are no longer hiding in the shadows but have come out to eat people alive. Everything used to be safe and normal in our world but now vampires are upon us and they are apart of everyday life now. We don’t have a ton on this game yet, but it takes place in a changed world filled with vampires and just how different the world is now because of that.

#1 V Rising

Release date: May 17, 2022 (Early Access), Full Launch Expected 2023

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

What if you could become the next Dracula? In this game you will start off as a weak vampire that just awaken from centuries of sleeping…cool, right? It is now time for you to hunt for blood to get strength while also hiding from the daylight. You can explore a open-world together with friends or even hunt solo through camps, villages, and much more. It is time for you to rebuild your castle and turn humans into loyal servants in a quest create your own empire as a vampire leader.

That’s the end of our vampire game list for today but I hope you found some amazing vampire games to play on your day off or even with friends on a game night!