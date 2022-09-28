Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Is Hit by a Major Four-Month Delay

Image is taken from the upcoming game, Skull and Bones

When it comes to unlucky games, Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones might be up there with the worst of them. The troubled game has been hit with a plethora of problems ever since it was revealed back in 2017. It was finally meant to be released in November this year, but it has just been announced that the game will be hit with a major four-month delay.

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will now be released on March 9, 2023, and it will still be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Check out the trailer below to remind yourself about what to expect from this sea exploration game.

Trailer for Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones

Ubisoft made a statement today regarding the delay: “while the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players’ feedback from our Technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks.” It is disappointing that Ubisoft has had to delay the game, the release was just around the corner and there was a lot of hype attached to the game too, but at least they are taking all the proper precautions.

This could go one of two ways though: the game could benefit hugely from a further delay, with all the issues being completely ironed out thanks to the extra time the studio has, or it could be that luck is not on its side, with it possibly being a doomed game that Ubisoft just can’t seem to crack. Here’s hoping it’s the former anyway.

Ubisoft also announced some other news today as well, and this is a little more positive. The studio revealed today that it plans to hold an open beta ahead of the game’s release, which will offer players a first taste of the game before the official release.

If you don’t know what the game is about then we’re here to solve that problem. Skull and Bones is a multiplayer game that is inspired by the golden age of piracy, basically a free-for-all on the tropical Indian Ocean. Players will begin the adventure as a typical underdog who has made it their goal to become one of the most infamous pirate lords to sail the seven seas. Everyone will start with a small trading vessel, but as you slowly progress through the game, your Infamy level will rise, which means you can craft bigger and better ships that can have unique playstyles incorporated into them too.

Over the years, there haven’t been too many great pirate games for players to experience, with Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag (a game which Ubisoft used as inspiration for Skull and Bones) being the only real game of true merit. We’ll all just have to wait a little bit longer for Skull and Bones to arrive it seems… once again.

