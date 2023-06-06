26 Best Xbox Series X|S Hack And Slash Video Games

The Xbox Series X/S is a great console for those who love hack and slash games. There are a plethora of great titles available on the console, especially for the action, fighting genre. This list of hack and slash games including several great AAA titles, as well as some must-play indie games. If you’re a fan of hack and slash games, definitely bookmark this list and come back to it when looking for your next game. You won’t be disappointed.

#26 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

There are many reasons that fans have loved Blizzard’s hack-n-slash series over the years. But one of the biggest ones is the customization options you have.

In Diablo IV, you won’t just pick the class you want to play. You’ll slowly be outfitting them with weapons, armor, and abilities that will help you conquer the forces of light and dark.

Just when you think you have everything you need, something else might pop up and change how you look at the game and your enemies.

Plus, you won’t have to destroy enemies alone! You can make a party with friends and use your unique builds in a united way to take out everything in your path.

#25 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Plenty of video games will make you think that taking down monsters is as simple as hitting them once with enough damage. But in Wild Hearts, you’ll see the truth. It will take more than one hit to bring these beasts down.

In fact, the game is hack-and-slash focused, which means you’ll need to be prepared for the long haul no matter what monster you face. Plus, there are tiers of monsters in the games, so if you don’t want to fight the same monster for hours, you’ll want to make sure your gear and weapons are the best around. You’ve been warned.

#24 Shadow Warrior 2

Release: 2016

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Devolver Digital launched this first-person shooter in 2016 for PC, with a subsequent release coming to the PS4 and Xbox One. Shadow Warrior 2 is a sequel to the 2013 game, having been a reboot of the original released in 1997. Gameplay offers a single-player mode and a 4-player co-op experience. The story follows Lo Wang who is given a task by the Yakuza to retrieve an ancient trinket from the Temple of Longing. Wang accepts the task and travels to the temple to find the artifact. Shadow Warrior 2 involves exploring the world by climbing walls, double jumping, and defeating enemies.

#23 Darksiders Genesis

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: RPG

This hack and slash action RPG was developed by Airship Syndicate and published by THQ Nordic. It is considered a spin-off prequel to the original Darksiders series and introduces the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife. Darksiders Genesis follows Strife as he teams up with his brother War. The game takes place after the Four Horsemen have attacked and decimated the Nephilim in Eden. Played from a top-down perspective, Darksiders Genesis allows fans to switch between Strife and War at any time or can be played using both characters in co-op.

#22 Thymesia

Release date: August 18, 2022

Genre: Action RPG

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

In a realm that has been taken down by its own hand, the being known as Corvus is their only hope if they can get their memories back.

But to do that, they must fight hordes of vile monsters. Thymesia features strong hack-and-slash gameplay that’ll really push you to the edge at times, but in the good way. You’ll need to take special plague weapons from enemies and then use it against them in order to do the most damage.

You can also transform into a raven and unleash special attacks with your feathers! As you battle, you can upgrade what Corvus can do and create a playstyle that is perfect for you! Whatever it takes to save the realm.

#21 Bright Memory & Bright Memory: Infinite

Release: 2019

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Bright Memory is a first-person shooter hack and slash game developed by FYQD Personal Studio. It was created by a single developer in his spare time. A full-length, expanded version of the game was also released in 2020 called Bright Memory: Infinite. Gameplay has players take control of Shelia, using her guns, sword, and supernatural abilities to take down enemies. The character’s abilities include psychokinesis and energy blasts, making for some incredibly fun gameplay. The forms of attack and creative combinations have been compared to another hack and slash title, Devil May Cry. Check out Bright Memory on Xbox Series X/S and PC!

#20 Attack on Titan 2

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action

Developed by Omega Force, Attack on Titan 2 is an action hack and slash title first released in 2018. It is based on the mega-popular manga by Hajime Isayama of the same name. The game covers the first 50 chapters of Attack on Titan, allowing players to create their own characters and interact with others in the manga. Readers of the manga have an extra incentive to play Attack on Titan 2 as it features an original ending, different from both the comic and the anime. The gameplay offers hack and slash action as players are tasked with defeating giant creatures.

#19 Ghostrunner

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action, Platformer

Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk action platformer co-developed by Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level. The game follows Jack the Ghostrunner as he travels between dangerous environments by dashing jumping, wall-running, and grappling. Players encounter various enemies which must be defeated carefully as many of them can result in both the opponent and the player being killed in one shot. The hack and slash title is incredibly fun and great for fans of the cyberpunk style. Check out Ghostrunner across all consoles and PC.

#18 Tales of Arise

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action RPG

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

#17 For Honor

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action, Fighting

This 2017 hack and slash title was developed and published by Ubisoft. For Honor has players take on the role of different historical versions of soldiers and warriors. Gamers can choose from knights, samurai, Vikings, and more, all controlled from a third-person perspective. For Honor takes place in a fantasy, medieval setting that offers a single-player campaign and several multiplayer modes. The story follows a warmonger who has taken control of the knights of Blackstone which leads to her sowing the seeds of perpetual war. This is a great game for fans of the hack and slash genre and fantasy.

#16 Chivalry 2

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Hack and Slash

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer hack and slash game developed by Torn Banner Studios. The game is a sequel to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. The action game can be played in either first-person or third-person perspective and equips players with various medieval melee weapons such as sledgehammers, long swords, and battle-axes. Bow and arrows are an option as well. Chivalry 2 offers three basic melee attacks including horizontal slash, vertical slash, and stab which can all be chained together. If you’re a fan of the hack and slash genre, definitely check out this game today!

#15 Onimusha: Warlords

Release: 2001

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developed and published by Capcom, Onimusha: Warlords was the first entry in the Onimusha series. It launched in 2001, with an updated version titled Genma Onimusha released in 2002 for Xbox. A remaster has since been made available across all consoles and PC. The game is set during the Sengoku period and focuses on the samurai Samanosuke Akechi who fights against the forces of Nobunaga Oda. The game also borrows several elements from another Capcom franchise, Resident Evil. Onimusha: Warlords features puzzles, as well as action. It’s now considered a classic game and is definitely worth a playthrough.

#14 Prototype 2

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Prototype 2 was first launched in 2012 and published by Activision. It is an open-world action-adventure game with elements of hack and slash. The follows a new protagonist by the name of James Heller as he goes on a quest to destroy the Blacklight virus. It is a story of revenge, as Heller wants to kill Alex Mercer, the protagonist of the original Prototype after his family was killed in the outbreak of the Blacklight virus. The gameplay sees Heller shapeshift and assume other people’s identities and memories. It’s an incredibly fun experience, check it out now!

#13 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-Adventure

The developers behind the mega-popular Elden Ring released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice back in 2019. The game follows a shinobi known as Wolf as he attempts to take revenge on a samurai clan. Gameplay is focused on stealth, exploration, and combat. As with most FromSoftware games, boss battles are a huge part of this game as well. Taking place in a fictional part of Japan during the Sengoku period, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice strongly references Buddhist mythology. Check out this third-person game today!

#12 Hades

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Roguelike, Action RPG

This RPG dungeon crawler has players control Zagreus, the con of Hades as he embarks on a mission to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus. The game involves playing through multiple runs, with each one comprised of surviving a series of randomly generated rooms populated with menacing enemies. The hack and slash combat system allows players to use a weapon of their choice alongside a variety of special abilities. Check out this addictive RPG on all consoles and PC. It is especially great on the Xbox Series X/S.

#11 Grim Dawn

Release: 2016

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Grim Dawn is an action-adventure game set in a thematically dark fictional world that is loosely based on the Victorian era. The plot takes place in Cairn, a war-torn world where a once proud empire has been brought to ruin. Humans are on the verge of extinction and a war rages on between two otherworldly powers. The gameplay centers around fast-paced combat and the collection of loot: armor, potions, weapons, and money. Any fan of the hack and slash genre should definitely check out Grim Dawn on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

#10 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action

This multiplayer action game was first launched in 2018, having been developed by Fatshark. It is the sequel to 2015’s Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide and is a co-op-focused game experienced from a first-person perspective. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is set in the Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe and has players battle cooperatively against the Chaos army and a race of rat-men known as the Skaven. Players can choose from five different characters to control, divided into 15 different classes. Gamers can find Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

#9 Nobody Saves The World

Release: January 18, 2022

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: RPG

This action RPG is a hack and slash dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam. The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available now on Steam and Xbox consoles.

#8 Ryse: Son of Rome

Release: 2013

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Crytek developed this hack and slash title, releasing it in 2013 exclusively for Xbox. Although, a 2014 launch brought the game to PC fans as well. Played from a third-person perspective, Ryse: Son of Rome is set in an alternate version of Ancient Rome. The game follows the life of the Roman centurion, Marius Titus, as he becomes one of the leaders of the Roman Legion. The gameplay features Marius wielding a sword to strike his enemies and a shield to deflect their attacks. Check out this action-adventure game on Xbox consoles and PC.

#7 Devil May Cry 5

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developed by Capcom, Devil May Cry 5 is the sixth installment in the franchise and the fifth game in the mainline Devil May Cry series. The game takes place five years after Devil May Cry 4 and follows a trio of warriors with demonic powers: Dante, Nero, and a totally new protagonist by the name of V. The three characters attempt to stop the Demon King Urizen from destroying the human world. Game director Hideaki Itsuno created Devil May Cry 5 with the hopes of creating his carer’s best work. The quality of this game is apparent, making this a must-play.

#6 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Hack and Slash

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare was developed and published by Tom Banner Studios in 2012 for PC, and has since been ported to several consoles. This hack and slash title was the first commercial title for the studio and garnered praise from both critics and gamers. The gameplay is similar to Age of Chivalry, a Half-Life 2 mod created by the game’s developers. Combat is primarily melee, played from either a first or third-person perspective. Players can choose from swords, maces, longbows, and other weapons. Definitely check out this classic hack and slash game!

#5 Diablo 3

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 3 is the third installment in the Diablo series. It is set 20 years after the events of Diablo II and has players choose from seven character classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, or Wizard. The game’s objective is similar to previous games, to defeat Lord of Terror, Diablo. An expansion pack titled Reaper of Souls was released for PC in 2014, with the DLC being included in Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition for consoles in the same year. Diablo III is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check it out!

#4 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

This third-person action RPG is based on the mega-popular The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings series. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is set after the events of The Hobbit but before Lord of the Rings. Fans of Tolkien’s work will be very pleased with this open-world title. Players follow Ranger Talion and the spirit of the eld lord Celebrimbor as they forge a new Ring of Power. They hope to use the ring to fight against the evil Sauron. The third-person sword-based combat makes this game worth playing even for those who aren’t already huge fans of Tolkiens world.

#3 Monster Hunter: World

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

Monster Hunter World was met with skepticism when it was first announced. It heavily diverts from the Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, that turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, it even caught on in Japan too. So much so that the more traditional Monster Hunter Rise lifted many elements from World. Monster Hunter World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series.

#2 Nier: Automata

Release: 2017

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. It is especially great to play on Xbox Series X/S!

#1 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an absolute must-play. When it was released in 2017, it received rave reviews from both critics and gamers. developed by Ninja Theory, this hack and slash title is set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology and Celtic culture. The game follows Senua, a Pict warrior who must make her way to Helheim by defeating otherworldly entities and facing a multitude of challenges. Her goal is to rescue the soul of her dead lover from the goddess Hela. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was announced at The Game Awards 2019 and does not yet have an official release date. Although, the trailer was mesmerizing.