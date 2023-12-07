25 Best Xbox One Hack and Slash Games of All Time

Hack and Slash games are incredible fun, but what hack and slash games should you play if you own an Xbox One? In this list, we’re going to highlight a few games that are well worth your time.

15 New Best Upcoming Hack and Slash Games 2023

Top 15 Upcoming Hack and Slash Games of 2024

#25 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Platform: PC November 08, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S – November 09, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

You might think of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as nothing more than a brawler, given the fact that these characters use their fists a lot. However, like any good Yakuza would, they have access to weapons that they can unleash on foes.

So pick up what’s near you and have a look at it! Let them know that they shouldn’t have messed with this “shadow dragon” when he had already made the ultimate sacrifice.

There will be plenty of enemies to face, so unleash upon them so you can get some “catharsis” while you play. Or, you don’t have to use the weapons!

#24 Like a Dragon: Ishin

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Like A Dragon: Ishin aims to continue the fun and action-packed gameplay that previous entries in the renamed franchise delivered. But it’s doing it in a way that changes the game in certain aspects.

Instead of being in the modern day, you’ll be in 1860s Japan. Specifically, you’ll be in Kyoto on a mission to discover the truth behind your father’s death and get cleansed of the false crime you were charged with.

When you fight, you’ll have many options for taking down foes. You can wield your sword or fire a revolver to take out enemies.

Build your Samurai how you want to change the future!

#23 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

There are many reasons that fans have loved Blizzard’s hack-n-slash series over the years. But one of the biggest ones is the customization options you have.

In Diablo IV, you won’t just pick the class you want to play. You’ll slowly be outfitting them with weapons, armor, and abilities that will help you conquer the forces of light and dark.

Just when you think you have everything you need, something else might pop up and change how you look at the game and your enemies.

Plus, you won’t have to destroy enemies alone! You can make a party with friends and use your unique builds in a united way to take out everything in your path.

#22 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is an incredibly tough game. To be fair, you’re probably expecting that if you’re playing a FromSoftware game. Unlike previous FromSoftware games though you can’t really cheat here. You’re stuck in a specific build as a specific class and as a specific character, so it relies upon you learning the patterns of your enemies as much as possible.

#21 Nobody Saves The World

In Nobody Saves The World you play as Nobody, a strange human that wakes up without pants or their memories. Nobody is a complete blank slate that you can manipulate and change to your hearts desire. Wanna be a wizard with a bow? Sure, why not. There’s endless creative potential here, and something that could realistically keep you occupied for hours on end.

#20 Ryse Son Of Rome

Ryse: Son Of Rome was a launch title for the Xbox One all the way back in 2013, showcasing the capabilities of the new era of the console. While it might not be as technically impressive these days, it’s still a pretty fun game in which you play as Roman centurion Marius Titus fighting his way up the Roman Legion and discovering a deep conspiracy within the Roman army.

#19 Nier: Automata

If you want to have an existential crisis, you should play Nier: Automata as soon as you can. It’s a game that on the outside might seem rather shallow but that once you get into you’ll realise is incredibly deep, not just in terms of story potential but also in terms of the sheer gameplay variety available for you.

#18 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

The Warhammer universe is huge and beloved, so it’s not a huge surprise that it even has a hack and slash game in the series. Vermintide 2 is a first person action-adventure game that’ll have you storming your way across battlefields and taking on huge enemies that could dwarf even your huge stature.

#17 Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 2 is a massively fast-paced hack and slash spectacular that gives you an large gallery of tools to take on your enemies and to turn your enemies inside out. While the sequel has recently released, it’s still worth playing this one just to see where it all evolved from. You’ll have a great time and won’t regret it.

#16 Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World isn’t just a hack and slash game, but it’s a multiplayer hack and slash game. You get to travel around and take on enormous bosses with your friends, taking on different roles within your team while also helping to support them. It’s a great game to play with your friends if you’ve got a few hours spare.

#15 Hades

Hades is an incredible game. There’s a reason it won so many awards in the first year it was released and why it topped so many game of the year lists. It revolves around Greek mythology, but it uses the classic mythology in new and interesting ways, while evolving the story and gameplay story of the roguelike genre. I can’t sing the praises of Hades enough, and everybody should play it if they can. You really won’t regret playing one of the best games ever made, and definitely one of the best games released in the last decade.

#14 Diablo 3

Diablo 3 is one of the most beloved dungeon crawlers of all time for a damn good reason. As you descend into the catacombs of hell you’ll discover all manner of terrifying monsters and creatures trying to stop you. You’ll take on Skeletons, spiders and multiple different bosses. Your final boss will be the reaper themselves, making you the first person to even successfully defeat death itself.

#14 Darksiders Genesis

There’s a reason why people want the Darksiders series to come back years after it was last relevant. Darksiders Genesis an action role-playing hack and slash game that positions you as one of the Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse, Death himself. It’s up to you to prevent the world from ending and preserve the balance of the universe, and to do so you’ll unleash deadly combos and terrifying attacks upon your enemies.

#13 Attack On Titan 2

The anime might be coming to an end, and the manga might have already ended, but there’s really no bad time to play Attack On Titan 2. A hack and slash game based on fighting and killing the titans is a brilliant idea, and that’s exactly what you get with this. The game covers the plot of the first 50 chapters of the Attack On Titan manga, allowing you to create your own character and also reach a completely original ending.

#11 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

With the spectre of the already announced sequel, there’s not much time for you catch up on the original Hellblade game before the new one releases. Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is an atmospheric hack and slash game that was critically beloved by all at launch, and lauded by many. It’s certainly a game worth checking out for anybody curious.

#10 Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is so much fun. It’s a hack and slash combined with a parkour-based game, think Mirrors Edge combined with Shadow Warrior. It’s so fast-paced that you’ll find yourself dying over and over and over again, but you won’t really care because you’ll be having so much fun with cutting off various limbs.

#9 Tales Of Arise

In Tales Of Arise you’ll get to experience a new system for the Tales Of games. It’s an action-role playing game that also happens to involve hack and slash mechanics, so it’s not a hack and slash game first and foremost but that’s besides the point. Tales Of Arise is split between two polar opposite worlds, and you get to experience both sides of it.

#8 For Honor

For Honor is Ubisoft’s attempt at doing an arena-based multiplayer game, but unlike a lot of multiplayer games it’s all about hand to hand combat rather than guns. You’ll play as a medieval soldier, fighting in an army against others who just want to survive. The game is getting constant updates, so there’s always plenty of content.

#7 Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War is a wonderfully fun game. The gameplay loop takes inspiration from the Arkham series of games, while the general feel of the game is very cemented in Lord Of The Rings. It’s such incredible fun to invade fortresses and kill orcs that I could really do it forever, and the game comes with enough to invade that you can do it for hours.

#6 Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer hack and slash game that allows you to cut up your friends and turn them into a fine paste. It’s heavily inspired by medieval movie battles and as such you’ll be able to have HUGE battles between massive armies of people.

#5 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Chivalry Medieval Warfare is a multiplayer hack and slash game that allows you to cut up your friends and turn them into a fine paste. It’s heavily inspired by medieval movie battles and as such you’ll be able to have HUGE battles between massive armies of people. There’s two games in the series so far so you have your pick of which to play.

#4 Prototype 2

Prototype 2 is a viscerally brutal take on a superhero game in which you play as somebody being hunted down for their mutation. You can choose to take on those chasing you and since you’re incredibly overpowered you’ll likely absolutely tear through them with your weird limbs. You’ll gain new powers throughout the game too, so brand new ways to destroy your enemies.

#3 Grim Dawn

Grim Dawn is a top-down game that takes place in an apocalyptic future where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Iron is valued above all else, so you’ll need to scavenge as much as possible or you’ll discover an early grave is waiting for you. It’s based loosely on the Victorian era and centres around a fast-paced combat engine.

#2 Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha is an age old hack and slash series that recently had Onimusha: Warlords remastered and rereleased for modern consoles. It’s an unforgiving game that borrows elements from the Resident Evil series of games while still forging its own path. You’re able to upgrade your weapons along the way and make your character a master at what he does.

#1 Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 recently announced that it had sold five million copies, and it’s easy to see why. Fans were annoyed when the series pivoted to a reboot in DMC: Devil May Cry, and Devil May Cry 5 represents a return to the original canon of the games. It’s a hugely fast-paced title with tons of hack and slash action and incredibly witty writing.