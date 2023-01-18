72 BEST PC Games of 2022

There are so many incredible new video games slated to launch this year. If you’re after something new to enjoy, then we have you covered. This list will highlight the best-anticipated games coming to the PC platform in 2022. With that said, don’t focus too much on the ranking here. The majority of these games have yet to release, so it’s tough to really know just where we would rank these games quite yet. With that said, think of this list as a collection of games you might want to keep tabs on for the PC platform.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Atomic Heart, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Sons of the Forest, Hogwarts Legacy, Ark II, State of Decay 3, Kerbal Space Program 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Crimson Desert, Redfall, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, The Day Before, Forspoken, DokeV, SYNCED, Terminator Dark Fate Defiance, Lies of P, Company of Heroes 3, Frostpunk 2, Starfield and Saints Row was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

#72 Need for Speed Unbound

Developer: Criterion Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts Inc.

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: December 02, 2022

Are you ready to get your car into the winner’s circle? If so, pop in Need for Speed Unbound and prepare for one of the biggest tests the series has ever constructed.

There’s a street racing event known as “The Grand.” It’s a 4-week event, and it’ll test your skills in multiple ways, including how you build your car.

You’ll start at the bottom via the trials, then with each win, you’ll get higher and higher in the ranks. The better you do, the more money you get. The more money you get, the better you can outfit your car for the road and other racers.

It’s win or go home!

#71 Hello Neighbor 2

Developer: Eerie Guest / Dynamic Pixels

Publisher: tinyBuild Games

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: December 06, 2022

Who hasn’t been suspicious of their neighbors in the past? After all, how much do you really know about them?

Hello Neighbor 2 banks on that fear in a family-friendly yet still a horror-filled way. You’ll play a reporter who investigates the local neighborhood to find the secrets lurking within. Unfortunately, one such ‘secret’ is that the antagonist from the previous game is now living there!

You’ll have to talk with the residents and snoop around to find clues to prove your theories. Don’t rush into things. Be smart, take it slow, and unravel the mystery that involves the entire neighborhood. Most importantly, don’t get caught!

#70 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic / Nordic Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 06, 2022

Who here wants to rule over Europe? If such desires are within your heart, check out Knights of Honor II: Sovereign.

The title puts you are the ruler of one of two hundred nations! Pick the one that best suits you, then build an empire that can span the continent. But the game doesn’t solely focus on warfare. Instead, you’ll have to manage your kingdom and select the path to make it grand.

Pick advisors to help govern your home, and see where your choices lead your people. Where will the realm be when all is said and done? Take the throne and find out!

#69 Dwarf Fortress

Developer: Bay 12 Games

Publisher: Kitfox Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 06, 2022

How about a game that is so expansive that each playthrough will be entirely different from the last? Dwarf Fortress starts like a simple empire-building scenario. You command a group of dwarves and attempt to help them dominate their world and overcome hardships.

But the world will slowly drive your dwarven kingdom into the ground. Soon enough, it will die, and you’ll start again on a new world.

But with each world being different and you having experience constructing and running your kingdom, you’ll be able to leverage that to do better! So dive in and see how long your dwarves can last!

#68 Chained Echoes

Developer: Matthias Linda

Publisher: Deck13 Interactive

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One Swich

Release Date: December 08, 2022

Are you looking for an old-school-style JRPG that will help you feel nostalgic for the time of yore? If so, Chained Echoes might be the game you need.

The title looks and plays like a JRPG while still focusing on what made the early games in the genre fun: great storytelling and fun action.

You’ll play a group of characters trying to free their land from war. That won’t be easy, given that three kingdoms are battling for dominance.

Enter fast-paced battles and use tactics to overcome enemies. The game is deep and can be played for up to 40 hours. So start your adventure and see where it leads!

#67 Paragon: The Overprime

Developer: Team SoulEve

Publisher: Netmarble

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 08, 2022

Are you a MOBA game fan but looking for something else to play? Try out Paragon: The Overprime if you want something free to test.

The game gives you access to numerous characters, each with its own style and abilities. The game also dedicates time to fleshing out the characters’ personalities and styles via dedicated cutscenes. So see what one is like, then try another to see the difference.

Once you’re ready for the battlefield, head to your enemy’s base and take it for your own by blowing it to bits. Use combinations of hero abilities and items you acquire to see how effective you can be on the battlefield.

#66 Choo Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Publisher: Two Star Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 09, 2022

There are many “odd” games out there that make you wonder how they were created or why they were created. In the case of Choo Choo Charles, we can only surmise that someone really hates trains, or a specific train named Thomas.

No matter the true origins, the game puts you as a train conductor who is on a mission. That mission is to complete quests, build up your train, and then have a fight to the death against the vile tank engine known as Charles.

Charles is not an easy opponent to defeat, and you must be wary of engaging it before you’re ready. Will you be able to put the nightmare six feet under?

#65 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: October 04, 2022

Disastrous launch aside, Overwatch 2 has been a success for Blizzard. The game is meant to be a more “welcoming” addition to the franchise in various ways. The first is that it’s a free-to-play title. So anyone can enter the game and play it without paying for anything.

You can grind to get all the characters and then head into the intense 5v5 battles to see how well you stack up against enemy teams.

Plus, as you would expect from a game like this, seasonal content will continually pop into the title. So while it may not be as good as it should be, it still has merits.

#64 Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Developer: Acme Gamestudio

Publisher: tinyBuild Games

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: October 11, 2022

How far will you go to save your father? That question drives the protagonist of Asterigos: Curse of the Stars. You’ll play Hilda, who heads to the cursed city of Aphes to rescue her father. But when she arrives, she finds a massive place full of twisting paths and dangerous enemies.

You’ll need to think fast and change your weapons on the fly to adapt to the ever-changing scenarios you find yourself in.

With 60 enemies and over 20 boss fights, you will have your work cut out for you. So explore the city, discover its secrets, and find your father!

#63 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog / Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS5 January 28,2022

Release Date: PC October 19, 2022

When you’re a thief, the hardest thing to do is let go and step away from the life of danger and treasure. In Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, you’ll get to partake in two adventures starring two different thieves who have trouble letting go.

As Nathan and Chloe, you’ll get set into dangerous areas where the risk of death is as high as the reward you seek.

The franchise is known for its fun puzzles and intense action, and both titles ring out as some of the best the series has ever produced. So whether you get it on a console or PC, you will have a good time.

#62 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developer: Infinity Ward / Beenox Inc.

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Are you ready to load up and take the fight to the enemy? We do not doubt that many of you already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. But for those who haven’t, you’re missing out on an excellent FPS experience.

The campaign mode has you diving into a fresh story with challenging missions to overcome. But for most of you, you’ll want to focus on the combat.

That is the game’s bread and butter, and it does it magnificently. With various modes to choose from and easy access to online battles, you’ll always find something to do. So be the best soldier possible and come out on top!

#61 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 27, 2022

Sackboy was the star of the LittleBigPlanet games and grew quite a following. Sackboy: A Big Adventure continues his adventures in a different kind of romp. This time around, you’ll be on a quest to save the world and get back the friends that the vile Vex took!

He’s used a dastardly machine to transform the world into one of nightmares! You must make your way through levels to reach him and reverse the damage that’s been done!

But you don’t have to do it alone! Play co-op with friends and work together to get through the levels! No matter what, it’s up to Sackboy to save the day!

#60 The Chant

Developer: Brass Token

Publisher: Prime Matter

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: November 03, 2022

You’d think that people would know that going to an island that has ties to a cult and supernatural presences would be a bad thing. You’d think that.

But in The Chant, you’ll find yourself among others on an island just like that. Then, after doing a chant, you open a portal to another dimension that unleashes monsters and possesses many of the people there!

Now you must fight to survive and unravel the truth behind everything happening. Do it alone, or work with the other survivors to figure out a way.

A deep psychedelic horror game awaits you. Do you think you can handle it?

#59 Goat Simulator 3

Developer: Coffee Stain Studios

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: November 17, 2022

It’s back! Goat Simulator 3 is here to show you why video games haven’t exactly learned from past lessons. Don’t get us wrong, the first two titles were hilariously successful, and the third game isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel.

But if it did, it would say goats made that wheel.

Whether you play alone or with three other players, you’ll venture across a sandbox world and attempt whatever you want! Want to play sports? Go do that! Want to create havoc in a way a goose never could? By all means! It’s your goat life! So go be the best goat possible!

#58 High on Life

Developer: Squanch Games

Publisher: Squanch Games

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: December 13, 2022

High on Life comes from the creative mind of Justin Roiland, who you might be familiar with from the hit animated series Rick and Morty. In fact, the gameplay is very reminiscent of the type of comedy you would find in the animated series, so it’s aimed at a more mature audience. Here the game follows an alien cartel that invades Earth, leaving nothing but chaos and destruction. Picking up a charismatic talking gun, our hero takes on a quest to become an alien bounty hunter. You’ll venture to different planets in an attempt to take out the alien cartel’s head honcho.

#57 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4 PS5 November 12, 2020

Release Date: PC November 18, 2022

The original Spider-Man title from Insomniac put you in the suit of Peter Parker as he tried to save his city from collapsing. But now, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s time for the other web-slinger to get his time in the spotlight.

With Peter gone, New York only has one Spider-Man: Miles. Not surprisingly, things go wrong in a hurry, and Miles must fight back against multiple groups trying to complete various goals.

Miles doesn’t play or act like Peter, so you’ll have a fresh experience that gives you a new look at certain areas of New York, like Harlem. Are you ready to rise above and be your own Spider-Man?

#56 Rumbleverse

Release date: August 11, 2022

Developer: Iron Galaxy

Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Are you ready for yet another battle royale experience? Even if you said no, the game is still coming, so just sit back and enjoy the description.

Rumbleverse is a 40-person battle royale game where you will get to play as a champion who you will get to create from the ground up. Mix and match all sorts of weapons and abilities to fit the playstyle that you want. Then, go to Grapital City and see how the chaos ensues.

Just remember, there are 39 other characters out there trying to be the champion, so if you want to be the best around, you need to push yourself to greater lengths and get the best weapons lying around to get to the top…or die trying.

#55 Temtem

Release date: September 6, 2022 Full Release

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Yes, we know that Temtem has been around for a while, but it’s got a new update coming soon so let’s just enjoy it, ok?

This Pokemon ripof…we mean Pokemon-like title will have you exploring a set of islands in order to catch em’al…we mean collecting a variety of monsters for you to train and battle with.

The key thing here is that there are players all around you. So you’ll get to battle with others at almost any time, trade with them, and do your best to get all the creatures of this world.

So get in the game and get ready for your adventure that’ll expand even more soon enough.

#54 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Release date: May 10, 2022

Developers: NatsumeAtari, Rabbit&Bear Studios Inc., Natsume

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a very unique RPG that aims to tell a deep story while also focusing in on the characters that many will enjoy playing as.

In the title, a sect of characters is drawn to a town that has been hurt by an earthquake, and might not recover without outside assistance. Three of you will go and head to the nearby Runebarrows in order to get materials for them, all the while, helping the town in other ways to make it grow.

But as this is an RPG, things don’t stay status quo, and things will escalate to a level that will go well above the town you’re protecting, so you best prepare your characters for quite an adventure.

#53 Salt and Sacrifice

Release date: May 10, 2022

Publisher: Ska Studios

Developers: Ska Studios, Devoured Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

How about a title that is a true challenge? Welcome to Salt and Sacrifice!

This is a title where you’ll play as one of the Marked Inquisitors, whose job it is to purge the land of the wicked mages who have done nothing but bring chaos to the world itself. You will be their end!

But defeating them is only the first step. After they’re dead, you’ll collect their remains and get to make unique weapons and armor to better arm yourself for the fights ahead.

The world of this game is rich with detail and areas to explore. Don’t miss out on how far to go, and where to take your character so you can defeat all who oppose you!

#52 Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release date: 2022

The original Call of Duty Warzone was the franchises first attempt to go and do a Battle Royale-style title. To their credit, they were able to make it work, and with it being free-to-play, they were able to attract 125 million players to come and join in the chaos.

But now, it’s time for an upgrade, a massive one at that. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is promising to launch with not just a new map, but a host of improvements and “innovations” to not just make its gameplay grander, but the experience as a whole better.

The new version will launch alongside Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and be a “true extension” of the world. We’ll have to see all they mean by that when it launches.

#51 Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: December 13, 2022

Many of you have been enjoying the main story of Final Fantasy Story Remake in its new and upgraded form. But do you remember that there was a story that actually was told before that? This is the prequel tale of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. This upgraded version of the PSP came will tell you the story of Zach Fair, and how his life and battles helped shape everything that would happen with Final Fantasy VII and its Remake.

Learn more about Zack, his connections with Cloud Strife and Sephiroth, and observe the updated battle system as you use his Soldier training to try and save the world!

#50 Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Publisher: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Developer: Sega

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yakuza franchise has been undergoing a big transformation over the years, and as a result, very special games like “Yakuza: Like A Dragon” have been coming out and putting twists on the formula.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, is the next game to try and do that to the series, all the while keeping it in line with what came before.

This time around you’ll play as Kazuma Kiryu, whom you might recall was the protagonist of previous games. After the events of the 6th main game, the character has tried to become a monk in order to leave it all behind, even changing his name to help with that.

But “one last mission” has come his way, and whether he embraces it or does it so he can be left alone is what all want to see.

#49 Lost Judgment

Release date: September 14, 2022 PC

Developers: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Sega, SEGA of America

Takayuki Yagami is back in Lost Judgment, which is now coming to Steam alongside other systems, and this game is one you’ll want to pick up for yourself.

In the title, a cop is convicted of a crime and reveals that a high school basically bullied his kid into suicide. Takayuki takes the case, and goes undercover at the school as an advisor in order to learn the truth himself. You’ll have to search for clues, learn more about the school from those who are there, and fight for your life to figure out how to stop the cycle of violence.

All the while, you can have fun with the students, take on side jobs, and explore the city nightlife!

#48 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Release date: October 28, 2022

Developer: Infinity Ward

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Publishers: Activision

What is there to say about the Call of Duty franchise that hasn’t been noted by others at this point? You absolutely know what you’re getting in the game just by playing it. And this isn’t even the first time we’ve had a Modern Warfare 2!

But, it is one that will have a new story, updated graphics, and so on, and clearly they feel confident enough to make a “replay” of what happened before just making it better. You can expect a worldly campaign, and of course the multiplayer is going to be something that you’ll want to check out and play with friends.

As sad and ironic as it is at points, sometimes the familiar is what people like best.

#47 No More Heroes 3

Release date: October 11, 2022

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Grasshopper Manufacture, Marvelous, XSEED Games

The No More Heroes franchise has always been one that is over the top and insane in the best of ways. Not the least of which is because the games are made by none other than Suda 51. So the real question here is, what does the series have left for us?

Well, that would be aliens. Because when aliens fall from the sky and try to take over, Travis Touchdown comes down and has to defeat them all to be the very best once again. Use your trusty beam saber and a variety of other gear and abilities in order to take them down one by one.

Welcome to the garden of insanity, we hope you enjoy your stay.

#46 Persona 5 Royal

Release date: October 21, 2022 X/S, PC

Developers: Atlus, P Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Atlus, SEGA of America

Persona 5 Royal is something that many of you are already familiar with if you had a PS4/5. But now, it’s coming to other platforms like PC and all we can say is…IT’S ABOUT TIME!!!

For those who don’t know, the story of the game is that you are a young man accused of a crime and you find out that there is darkness festering in the hearts of many. You help form a group known as the Phantom Thieves to try and root out this darkness.

You’ll travel into the hearts of others, unlock abilities and new Personas, and travel the world to make friends and relationships.

It’s time to experience the game that made Persona a household name!

#45 Grounded

Release date: September 27, 2022 Full Release

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows

Perspective is honestly everything if you think about it. And Grounded gives you that unique perspective in this co-op adventure game where you and three others will be shrunk to the size of an ant in your backyard, and forced to survive while dealing with threats that are very much new thanks to your new perspective.

Yes, we’re talking about insects, among other things. What you do in the game will affect how the insects view you, and whether they’ll attack.

But there’s more than just bugs out in the backyard. There’s a deep mystery that’ll lead you to unique spots and meet unique characters. So if you’re not too big to be little, jump into Grounded and see all it has to offer.

#44 Lost Ark

Release date: February 11, 2022

Developers: Smilegate, Smilegate RPG, Tripod Studio, Smilegate Entertainment, Inc.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Smilegate, Amazon Game Studios, My.com

Lost Ark is a game where you will be doing quite a bit, mainly because there’s just so much to do!

You’ll get to pick and choose a character, and then set them off across seven different continents in order to do…whatever you want.

There are secrets that you can go and find, there are battles you can be a part of, raids that you can do with friends, lore to be discovered, and so on. You can do the main campaign, or you can just go and do whatever you want to have fun. Lost Ark truly gives you that freedom, so why not go and embrace it?

And if you ever get bored, you can just start again and go in a completely different direction!

#43 Norco

Publisher: Geography of Robots

Developers: Raw Fury

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 24, 2022

You might think that point-and-click adventure games are dead, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as Norco will show you.

In this game, set in a very dystopian form of Southern Louisiana and its oil fields, you’ll play as a young man who has lost his brother after their mother passed away. The only ‘clue’ you have at the start is a fugitive android who agrees to lead you through the fields and other spots of the locale in order to find the truth.

But what may have started as a “simple journey” will eventually lead you to a harrowing quest to find answers amongst generations, and a world that is dying bit by bit.

#42 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: October 22, 2022

Scorn is a first-person horror title that throws players into a nightmarish world. We don’t even know the premise for this game, as it looks to be a title that’s made to let players interpret what’s going on as they progress through the campaign. With that said, the game is set up in a non-linear map filled with enemies and puzzles to solve. Players can also expect a survival horror element to this game since the developers have stated that Scorn will feature limited inventory with ammo management. Ultimately, that means knowing just when to use resources you gather and when to avoid confrontations.

#41 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC, XBO

Release: June 16, 2022

There are a wide variety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games available. However, some of the beat ‘em up classics that are held up fondly might soon see another title to add into the mix. We have been seeing some classic game IPs get a new installment that resembles the old-school retro game aesthetics. For instance, we recently received Streets of Rage 4 after not having a Streets of Rage title since the Sega Genesis. So now we have another classic-style beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game coming out. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, players will be taking the role of their favorite turtle or even April O’neil as they fight off the nefarious Foot Clan. You’ll, of course, see other iconic characters show up during the game like Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady to deliver a beating to.

#40 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Release date: July 8, 2022

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: BNE Entertainment, Monkey Craft, Monkeycraft

Publishers: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Let’s be honest here, when it comes to remasters, you can take them or leave them. It honestly just depends on the quality and what the title is. For many right now though, they’re very excited that the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series came out in July. Because these are a pair of games that people haven’t been able to enjoy for a long time, and now, they can on modern consoles and with some visual improvements.

Join Klonoa and his friends as they try and save their world from dark threats in this classic set of 3D platformers! Trust us, the nostalgia is worth it here.

#39 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Outlast was a popular first-person psychological horror game. These were solo gameplay experiences where players essentially ran away from danger and hid. Meanwhile, the game would provide players with a camera with limited batteries to see what was going on around you in the dark. Now, a new installment is coming that will add a multiplayer component. The Outlast Trials is said to be a prequel to the first two-game installments as you’ll take part in a mysterious Cold War experiment. We’re still waiting on what exactly the game will entail, but for now, it looks like this game might make it out into the marketplace this year. If that’s the case, more information should come out. The gameplay will likely remain the same, but puzzles might require multiple players to get through. Regardless, if you’re in for a spooky experience, this is one series that tends to deliver.

#38 The Cycle: Frontier

Release date: June 8, 2022

Developer: YAGER

Publisher: YAGER

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now

On the planet of Fortuna III, there is a lot of treasure that is waiting to be taken, and there are many who go to that planet with the goal of trying to take it all for themselves. The problem is that just because you get to the planet, and the spoils…doesn’t mean you’ll survive long enough to keep it.

The Cycle: Frontier puts you in a very unique survival scenario. The game will have you seek out the treasure, but be on the lookout for both bloodthirsty beasts trying to kill you, and the various other players who are fine with stealing the loot you get.

#37 Neon White

Release date: June 16, 2022

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developers: Angel Matrix, Ben Esposito

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Heaven has been infiltrated by an unexpected threat, and they aren’t able to handle it on their own…what are they going to do?

Simple, they’re going to get a couple of beings from the underworld to do it for them, with the promise of whoever doing it best getting into heaven! What could go wrong?

Neon White is a unique action/speedrunning game where you’ll go through parts of heaven and try to deal with the threat. But you don’t have to fight them if you don’t want to. Collect weapon cards and either wield them, or throw them away in order to get by!

#36 WWE 2K22

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Visual Concepts

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 2022

WWE 2K22 gives players a real sense of life as a wrestling superstar, with highly dynamic visuals and an immersive gameplay structure. An exciting and enjoyable take on the long-running wrestling game franchise, WWE 2K22 brings wrestling simulation to life with a huge (and growing) roster of superstars and legends from the world of WWE and beyond. Character models are vastly improved in this instalment of the wrestling game, which gives players a much more authentic simulation experience while playing. All in all, WWE 2K22 is a great wrestling sim game for fans of fighting games that have a strong connection with real-world entertainment.

#35 As Dusk Falls

Release date: July 19, 2022

Developer: INTERIOR/NIGHT

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

As Dusk Falls is definitely not for those who want a “light and fluffy” game to go and play. Because in this “uncompromising crime thriller” you play as a set of family across decades. And needless to say, these families affect each other in some not so nice ways.

Your decisions in the small town of Arizona where you live will determine what your character becomes, and the fates you will inspire.

Then, when you’re done with one playthrough, go and try the game from a different angle and see what life is like then.

Will you be able to handle the choices you’ve made when you see the results they cause?

#34 Valkyrie Elysium

Developer: Soleil

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: November 11, 2022

Valkyrie Elysium is the latest RPG franchise that Square Enix is trying to bring back, and it’s going big to make this one stand out in all the ways that matter as it continues the tales from the previous titles.

As the name makes it clear, you’re going to play as a Valkyrie, one who is charged by Odin himself to try and stop the end of times via Ragnarok. The problem is that Ragnarok is coming, and the world itself is starting to crumble under its influence. Now you must literally battle for the future of all with your might weapons and abilities.

Including the ability to go and summon the spirits of dead warriors to help you in battle. Doesn’t that sound fun?

#33 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on Tunic for a good little while now. It’s easy to spot the inspiration that went into this game. The developer behind the project, Andrew Shouldice, is developing a game for fans of the classic action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda. In Tunic, players are taking the role of a fox that wakes up on a mysterious beach. Armed with a sword, players are tasked with exploring the land, finding different treasure, powerful items, and battling against the colossus creatures that roam the area. As you progress through the game, secrets of the island will be unveiled. Visually the game is just like the classic installments of The Legend of Zelda. Players are getting an isometric gameplay experience, and best yet, the game is slated for a release this March. So you might not have to wait very long to get a chance to try Tunic out for yourself.

#32 Harvestella

Developers: Square Enix, Square Enix Montreal

Publishers: SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., Square Enix

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Release: November 4, 2022

Harvestella is a very unique kind of game that blends grand-scale RPG mechanics and storylines with the farming mechanics that many have come to enjoy across numerous franchises.

In the title, you play as someone who awakens into the world and learns of the dangers of a death cloud known as Quietus. Every change of the season it comes, and lingers, and kills both people and plants alike with its touch.

When it’s gone, you must grow your own plants and food in order to survive, then, travel the land to meet allies and learn the truth about the Quietus! Where will your journey end? You’ll have to play to find out.

#31 Weird West

Developer: WolfEye Studios

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 31, 2022

Weird West is an upcoming action-adventure game from developer WolfEye Studios that takes a different approach to the old western setting you may be familiar with. In this game, players will find that there are more than just bandits and lawmen venturing into the open world. Players will be going through the story as a series of different heroes, all with their own unique story as they experience some of the most significant moments in their lives. Best of all, if you enjoy games that are tailored towards the choices you make, then you’ll find quite a bit to love with the narrative aspect of this game.

#30 Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed

Release date: August 30, 2022

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Developer: Black Forest Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Truthfully…we all want to destroy all humans at least once in our lives, but in Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed you’ll get to do it in a way that is fun, comical…and won’t get you arrested, we hope.

You’ll play as Crypto once again, who is on a mission of revenge after the planet’s government blew up his mothership! Yeah, that wasn’t going to have consequences at all.

Now, you’ll get to wield Crypto’s wide array of weapons in order to screw with people and get his revenge in the most unique ways possible. And yes, that includes the mighty probe gun. You’re welcome.

#29 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is an interesting adventure game coming out. We’re tossed into the distant future where androids rule in this title. Here, we’re stepping into the role of a stray cat that is trying to make its way back home. Using its cunning, you’ll have to navigate through the cyberpunk streets and complete a series of environmental puzzles. However, you won’t be completely on your own. Tagging alongside the cat is a drone that will help translate androids and can be used to further free up different obstacles in your pathway.

#28 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Release date: April 27, 2022

Developer: Sharkmob AB

Publisher: Sharkmob AB

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

There’s a difference between playing a vampire game and actually feeling like you’re a vampire in terms of powerset. Some games try and give you a “narrative feel” to help you “experience the vampire world from a unique perspective”. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt doesn’t do that…at all. Instead, it just lets you go nuts with a vampire in a battle royale game.

Oh, and you can customize your vampire from top to bottom. Because why not be stylish as you kill others? You’re in Prague after all.

Work with others and refine your abilities in order to come out on top. Else, be someone else’s victim…

#27 Trek to Yomi

Release date: May 5, 2022

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developers: Flying Wild Hog, Leonard Menchiari

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

With all the great Samurai games that have come out over the last few years from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima, you might having a craving for more. As well as ones that express their Samurai story in different ways.

Well, you’re in luck, because Trek To Yomi does that in spades. Not the least of which is with its monochrome system of visuals that make you feel like you’re in an old Samurai film.

The story is deep and layered, and we can’t say too much without getting into spoilers, but we’ll say it’s a worthy journey. Add that to very satisfying combat and you’ll see just how quality this title is.

#26 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is another multiplayer-focused title. In this game, we’re dealing with a group of survivors who has to stop a portal. In addition, we have to stop evil demonic creatures from flooding into our realm, which means completing different tasks. If you’re familiar with games like Dead by Daylight, you would have a better idea of what to expect here. Players are either a part of the survivors, while one player typically leads the demonic invasion. This should be a great party game online, especially if you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise. Unfortunately, the game was hit with a few delays as it was intended to launch back in 2021 but should finally hit the marketplace this May.

#25 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a game that you’ll likely want to pick up if you’re previously enjoyed Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The game is set up the same as you’re getting a four-player cooperative action game. In this particular installment, players are taking on the role of an Imperial Guardsman who is dealing with Chaos infiltration. You’ll get to customize your skills and load out, but we’re dealing with more gunplay than melee combat in this title. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t have a release date for this game. After it was revealed in 2020, the plan was to bring the game into the marketplace in 2021. However, the developers have since pushed the game back due to the worldwide health pandemic. At the current moment of writing this description, it looks like we can expect Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to launch into the marketplace within the Spring of this year.

#24 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Lego games are always a popular hit as they offer a parody of the source material suitable for all ages. We’ve seen Lego Star Wars games released in the past, but in 2022 we’re getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This game will put players through the entire Skywalker saga with all nine episodes. We know that players can jump between whatever episode they like, but each will carry different iconic moments from the game to play through. Combat was also tweaked since the last Lego Star Wars games were released. You can expect more combos with lightsabers, but you’ll also have blasters and the use of Force.

#23 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Set in the Old West, there are far more sinister enemies to face in Evil West than the typical bandit gunslinger. In this game, a vampire legion has burst into our realm, and it’s left humanity fighting for their life after these ghouls and bloodthirsty demonic beasts swarm the land. Players are stepping into the boots of an agent who works for a special organization that deals with these unnatural paranormal cases. You’re the last stand essentially to rid this world from the vampire swarm. Using different high-tech weaponry, you’ll duke it out with these critters as you purge America free from these little devils.

#22 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega, Feral Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Fans of the Total War franchise will have the third installment to Total War: Warhammer. This RTS game will once again have players managing their armies as they venture through The Realm of Chaos. Throughout the game, players will fight for their faction as they seek out a soul of a Daemon Prince bound to each of the four Chaos Gods. Fans that have been following this series since 2016 are likely already waiting for the game’s release. Although, you can still likely jump right into the game if you haven’t played the past installments.

#21 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

You’re likely already aware of the Sniper Elite franchise, as it’s been around for quite a long time, and a new installment is coming this year. With the new franchise chapter, Sniper Elite 5 will follow the gameplay mechanics and settings that you’re used to with the past installments. Here you’re still battling against Nazis with more focus on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. These games have always been a solid hit with fans, and expectations are set high for the new game after Sniper Elite 4 launched back in 2017.

#20 Slime Rancher 2

Release date: September 22, 2022 (Early Access)

Publisher: Monomi Park

Developers: Monomi Park

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Are you ready to get slimed once again? If so, then Slime Rancher 2 is a game you’ll want.

You’ll play Beatrix LeBeau on another adventure involving lots of slimes. She’ll head to Rainbow Island, a place full of mysteries that are natural and man-made. Here she’ll find ancient technology that shouldn’t be there, natural resources that have never been discovered, and more!

Plus, there are new Slimes here! Build your ranch and grow a menagerie of slimes that’ll make anyone jealous. Earn money and gain resources as you do your tasks to get upgrades for your gear! You’ll need them for the journey to come.

#19 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG where the game is based around an older 1990s comic book series. Overall, the game focuses on Hydra awakening Lilith, the mother of all demons. It’s an uphill battle to stop this demonic beast from destroying all humanity. Fortunately, one hero could potentially save the day, and that’s The Hunter. An offspring of Lilith, players, will lead a group of Marvel’s toughest heroes as they attempt to kill off Lilith. However, at the moment, we don’t have a specific date attached to the project just yet.

#18 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts players into an alternative 19th-century world. In this game, players are taking the role of a hired swordsman tasked with venturing through the world to collect supernatural incidents for a researcher. The game is described to be an open world with exploration and survival. Throughout the game, players will have to cook and acquire resources to keep their vitals up. Meanwhile, they’ll also have different weapons ranging from swords, bombs, and guns. Of course, right now, we’re still waiting on the official release date for the game as it’s only slated to launch at the end of this year.

#17 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an upcoming multiplayer game that pins a group of survivors having to escape an area that an enemy is patrolling. It’s quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, in a sense. A single player controls the enemy, in this case, they’ll take control of iconic Dragon Ball villains like Cell. Meanwhile, survivor players have to complete a series of tasks to escape the area. We’re sure that you’ll already be familiar with the gameplay concept. This time we’re just adding in the theme based around Dragon Ball Z IP. Of course, now we’re wondering just how many characters will end up getting added into the mix after launch. If you’re a fan of the IP, this is likely a great party game to play with some friends online.

#16 GhostWire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Ghostwire Tokyo is the next big game release from Tango Gameworks. Previously, the studio has only released The Evil Within franchise. However, you won’t find Ghostwire Tokyo to be a survival horror experience. Instead, Ghostwire Tokyo is more action-oriented with some spooky elements throughout. In this game, Tokyo is invaded by a strange, mysterious fog that causes humanity to vanish and supernatural spirits in their place. Players are taking the role of a man who survives but is fused with a spirit. Using his newfound powers, our protagonist is forced into fighting off these spirits and cleansing Tokyo in hopes of restoring order once again.

#15 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Fans of the first Elex title will have a new game to pick up this year. Elex II will once again see players taking the role of Jax in this action RPG. Here, a new invasion is hitting the planet, and for humanity to stand a chance, you’ll need to get all the different factions to join together. Of course, depending on your actions, you might have some companions leaving your group or even being killed. It’s another open-world experience as well, so there’s plenty of exploration as you battle for your planet’s survival in this post-apocalyptic journey. You can also play through this game if you haven’t picked up Elex, but it might be worth going back to get a bit more backstory to the characters and world.

#14 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: September 8, 2022

Steelrising is set within the 1700s during the French revolution. When King Louis XVI began to terrorize the citizens, an engineer crafts up a mechanical warrior called Aegis. Here, you’ll be taking the role of Aegis as you attempt to take down the King’s mechanical army and end the revolutionary war bloodshed. We haven’t seen too much of the game, but being a mechanical protagonist, it will be interesting to see if we’ll be able to craft and make some upgrades to buff yourself for the next big battle and onslaught of enemies you’ll face again.

#13 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out, and it will be a bit different. We’ve only seen one trailer for this game so far, but it looks like we’re getting an open-world gameplay experience. Sonic will be exploring this world and its different terrains while battling against the slew of enemies that show up. However, just what all the game will entail remains a mystery at this point. Quite a few fans have compared this game with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but for now, we’re left waiting on the developers to bring out more marketing materials.

#12 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 18, 2022

Ninja Theory has been around since the 1990s, and they have delivered Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and in 2022 we’re getting a Final Fantasy game from them. It looks like this will be a fast-paced action RPG where we’re getting a new interpretation of the first Final Fantasy game released. So far, what little information is known, we’re following a group of characters that have popped up in this fantasy world.

With a legend telling of warriors coming in to stop Chaos and its legion, our group of protagonists begins their uphill battle to cleanse the world. While this game is throwing players back into the first installment setting, this is not to be confused with a remake. Instead, this is a new storyline that will showcase some of the developer’s inspirations from the first installment. As a result, there might be familiar themes, but overall it’s a darker take than what the original developers initially brought out.

#11 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

While we enjoy a good Batman game, Gotham Knights won’t have you stepping into the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game has players going through a narrative where Bruce Wayne is killed off. A message gets sent off to his closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, asking them to keep Gotham City safe. With the Bat no longer in the picture, Gotham is up for grabs as criminal scum heads into the area to claim their piece of the land. Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has players taking each character’s role as they battle off some of Batman’s biggest enemies. However, a new criminal organization force has made its way into Gotham. The Court of Owls is getting their first big video game debut after their appearance in Batman The New 52 comic book series run.

#10 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivered a narrative-driven adventure game with stealth elements. Set in medieval times, players took the role of a young girl named Amicia, who looked after her younger brother named Hugo. Early on into the game, we find that Hugo has a strange blood curse that essentially controls the black plague. Seeking to use this power, the French Inquisition troops chart off to find Hugo by any means necessary. It’s an emotional storyline, and it ultimately ends with the siblings once again trying to find a peaceful new homestead. However, with A Plague Tale: Requiem, we’re getting a new storyline where the duo seeks out a mysterious island that may hold the key to curing Hugo.

#9 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 fans are getting the sixth expansion into the marketplace this year. Initially, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was set to launch into the marketplace in 2021. However, the game was pushed back due to the pandemic. This expansion will be centered around Savathûn, the sister of Oryx, the antagonist from Destiny’s The Taken King expansion. Players can expect a new narrative campaign alongside new PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a raid with the expansion. We’re sure that quite a few fans anticipate this release. However, it might become bittersweet as we know Sony will soon own Bungie. That could mean Destiny will end up a PlayStation exclusive going forward.

#8 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developer: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: August 12, 2022 PC

Sometimes a beauty of a remaster is that of getting to put a game that wasn’t available before to others on a platform that they can now get it. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a great example of this, and it couldn’t happen to a better game.

You see, this title from Insomniac was one of the best games of its year, and of recent years, but it was only out on the PS4. Now, you can get it on PC, and get to experience easily the best Spider-Man game ever put out. You’ll battle classic and newer villains all the while swinging across New York in a way that makes you FEEL like you’re Spider-Man.

#7 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: NS, PC

Release: January 12, 2022 PC

The Monster Hunter franchise is quite popular, and it’s been around for console generations now. Each game typically plays out the same with a few different tweaks and new mechanics. Overall, the game follows players on different hunts. First, you’ll track down these behemoth size beasts and attempt to take them down. From there, they drop different valuable resources for you to gather. Players can take these resources and further craft up new and more powerful gear. In 2021, we received Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch, but the game finally came out to the PC platform this year. The setup is just as I mentioned, but there’s more vertical play here. With Monster Hunter Rise, players have a grapple-like system to allow players the ability to reach new heights.

#6 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is an upcoming brawler who follows a young martial artist that discovers his entire family has been murdered. Seeking revenge, players will take this young man and attempt to track down and take out each assassin responsible. Fortunately, players will find that the protagonist will also have a special medallion that will revive the character after each death. However, there is one slight catch as the medallion will also age the protagonist several years. However, after reaching old age, the young man’s medallion will break, giving him his last chance in hunting down each assassin.

#5 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5, XBO, PS4

Release: December 2, 2022

There are a ton of comparisons being drawn up between The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space. In fact, the person responsible for Dead Space, Glen Schofield, is bringing out The Callisto Protocol. This upcoming title is set within in the distant future. Players are taking the role of a prisoner en route to Black Iron, a facility located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. However, an alien parasite has burst into the transport ship before landing, which might give our protagonist a second chance at freedom. At the moment, we’re still waiting on some gameplay footage to come out to see just how closely the game will resemble Glen’s past mega-hit survival horror experience.

#4 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Borderlands fans are getting a spin-off game in 2022 with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With that said, you don’t have to play the past Borderlands games to enjoy this title. Players here are going through a fantasy title where you’ll follow Tiny Tina through a new D&D style experience. Here you’ll go on a high fantasy adventure full of mythical creatures to battle. But this time, you’ll have more spellcasting and melee focus combat. This is still a gameplay experience that will be aimed at multiplayer focus. There might not be much in terms of guns here, but we can still expect a ton of weapon loot to acquire throughout the campaign.

#3 God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: January 14, 2022 PC

2018 saw the return of Kratos with God of War. Long after the battle ended with the Greek gods, Kratos has settled down with a new family. The 2018 game opens with Kratos’ wife deceased, and now he’s forced to raise his son alone. However, at the start of this game, the Norse mythological gods realize who Kratos is, and now our god-killing protagonist is forced into another challenging uphill battle. Kratos might not have had a massive battle in quite a few years, but it doesn’t take him long to get right back into the swing of things. Players are getting another hack and slash-style experience as they battle through the different Norse creatures and gods that cross your pathway. Fortunately, this game has finally hit the PC platform this year, and it’s already available to pick up.

#2 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light has a sequel available in the marketplace. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place well after the events from the first game. We’re placed into the role of a new protagonist trying to survive within one of the last few safe havens in the world. We’re still striving to survive the world in this game as it was quickly flooded with the undead. Meanwhile, players are given a far bigger map to explore freely. Likewise, located throughout the map are different factions that you’ll interact with. Depending on your actions, the factions could actually close off parts of the city from you to explore. Meanwhile, the gameplay has been more refined than the first installment. We’re still getting quite a bit of action-packed gameplay with a keen focus on parkour. The world is essentially a giant playground for you to traverse and battle within.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is the latest thrilling game coming from the folks over at FromSoftware. These are the people who delivered the Dark Souls and Bloodborne games. Within the game, players are getting another dark fantasy world to explore. Interestingly enough, FromSoftware brought in author George R.R. Martin, responsible for the novels that HBO’s Game of Thrones series was based on. You can expect the challenging combat from FromSoftware, but the developers are giving players a large open world to explore this time around. You’ll also have quite a bit of freedom here, as you can freely explore the different environments, venture through different pathways, and even decide whether to face a boss or bypass it. Of course, it looks like players will be replaying the game as Elden Ring will have multiple endings.

Bonus

Bonus: Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game set in 1944 Italy. The body of a young woman named Martha was discovered. As her twin, Giulia is forced to deal with the trauma of loss as she ventures to find the truth of what happened. Players can expect a deep and dark narrative as they progress through the game.

Bonus: V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

V Rising has players taking the role of a vampire. After your centuries-long slumber, you awaken to find your kingdom has collapsed. Hungry and without a castle, it’s a battle to survive. Stick to the dark and shadows, gather resources, and feed on unsuspecting humans to regain your strength. From there, you’ll build up your empire, add new humans into your army ranks, craft a castle suitable for your legion, and begin a war against those that oppose you, from holy soldiers to other players.

Bonus: Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice takes place within a holy kingdom that finds itself being invaded by evil creatures. Fortunately, the Kingdom has a special order to help aid them during these times. Thanks to their Chimeras, the Kingdom stands a chance at survival. Chimeras are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players in this game will be taking the role of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the Kingdom. Here our protagonists will have to fight off enemies with various weapons and make upgrades to make their attacks even more powerful. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the Kingdom and the Chimeras order.