Gotham Knights Unveils PC Features Trailer

Less than a month before its official release date, Gotham Knights sheds more light on its PC features with a brand new trailer.

The latest Gotham Knights PC trailer is rather impressive. All footage was captured on PC, giving players a preview of what the game could look like if their computer allowed it. Good news for widescreen users: this trailer is available in a crisp 2160p60 4K format.

On top of supporting 4K resolution, Gotham Knights packs some additional perks for PC users. The ultra-high framerate follows the action without hiccups, with ray-traced reflections enhancing the realism of the streets of Gotham City. While we are on the topic of graphics, Gotham Knights supports Intel XeSS, also known as Xe Super Sampling. This AI-enhanced upscaling feature gives even higher image fidelity so you can really see all the scoundrels hiding in the shadows.

Gotham Knights lets you customize your settings, from the field of view to the upscale quality or the minimum FPS limit you can tolerate. Just like the trailer, Gotham Knights brings ultrawide and multi-monitor support so you can get fully immersed in Gotham City.

The trailer reminds the setting of Gotham Knights: Batman is dead, and his protegees need to keep Gotham safe from the villains lurking in the shadows. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood all have their own abilities to kick the bad guys where it hurts while not killing anyone, just like Batman taught them.

Unfortunately for these four vigilantes, the death of Batman was the perfect occasion for villains to try and conquer Gotham City. Batman’s proteges will have to face several famous enemies of The Dark Knight, such as Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, Penguin, or the Court of Owls and its legion of assassins.

Between two servings of justice, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood can discover the streets of Gotham City. WB Games created an open-world version of this iconic city that the Knights can explore by grappling around or riding a Batcycle.

If you want to make sure you discover the entire story Gotham Knights has to offer, you may need to play the game more than once. According to WB Games Montreal’s Game Director Geoff Ellenor, each of the Knights has its own story, which is part of the largest plot of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights will release on October 21, 2022. It will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you are more of a console player, you can roam the streets of Gotham City on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Those who break the “no pre-order” rule will get a 233 Kustom Batcycle skin when they pre-order Gotham Knights.

