One Single Playthrough of Gotham Knights Won’t Be Enough To See The Whole Story

The release of Gotham Knights is getting closer and closer with many fans anticipating its release. However, just a single playthrough won’t be enough to get the whole storyline. All four Gotham Knights characters will take their own pathway through the story, so in order to see everything in the game and that it has to offer, you’ll need t do multiple playthroughs. All four characters, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, each have their own perspective on the stories and events that happen within the game, any given mission can be similar to the others but will contain unique content and differences based on which character you are playing as.

There was recently an interview with WB Games Montreal’s game director Geoff Ellenor and cinematics director Wilson Mul in the PLAY Magazine, so for further information, you should check out the interview, especially if you’d like some further entertainment about Nightwing’s butt…

Mui went on to say “we actually made four stories, not just one.” Then Ellenor continued by saying that “you will not see all of it in a single playthrough. Just because there’s so much content that is unique to the hero’s perception of what’s going on and what’s happened.”

Mui was the cinematic director so he was very involved in making each mission different and unique for each hero. “Structurally, we’re gonna have a similar scene that overall fall in the flow for each character, but each character has their own version of that,” he had gone on to say.

Each character will have a different version based on their moves, the way they speak, act, and their own different history based on their character’s role. Mui talked about how if you were to play Batgirl, you are gonna get Batgirl’s version of Gotham Knights, but if you were to play Robin, you will be getting Robin’s version of the same scene. He also mentioned, “some of them are very similar in how they do it, but they’re gonna have little subtle differences.”

Batman is dead in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a cooperative open-world, action RPG game that is set in the world of Gotham City. However, in this universe, Batman is nowhere to be found…he is dead. And now, that means, it is up to you to bring vigilance and justice to Gotham City. You can play as four different characters all related to the Batman world, either Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Robin, and each character will have a different story. This game is a story about side characters which is amazing to see. The developers have already confirmed that neither Batman nor the Joker will appear in the game, but we’ve already seen Harley Quinn in the game.

You can play this game on October 21 on PC.

