Gotham Knights Is Discounted For Pre-Order For Limited Time

If you have been planning to purchase Gotham Knights, we have some exciting news today for you. The game is not set to release until October 21, but the game is available for pre-order and you can buy it from Gameshop, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, or digitally on select platforms. However, now you can save over $10 dollars on the Standard and or Deluxe additions of Gotham Knights for PC. This deal is being brought to us by Green Man Gaming.

For now, this is the cheapest way to get Gotham Knights for your PC and might be the only one before release day. On Green Man Gaming, the standard edition is the best ideal we have seen so far in pre-orders for this game. On the site, the game is listed for a little over $49 and not the normal $60 that it is everywhere else. From what it looks like, it also comes with a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin, which would be amazing to have, wouldn’t it? The Deluxe Edition is only $66 instead of $80, and in case you are wondering what comes in the Deluxe Edition here is a breakdown list.

Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog

Boosted Gear

3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

Salvage to build new Gear

Exclusive Emote

Ultra Zur-En-Arrh

Tribute Asylum

Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by the Batman Beyond universe

Chroma Frost

This deal is only going to be available from now until September 14.

More About Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a new Batman-based PC game that will be taking us back to the world of Gotham but without Batman. Dark Knight is dead and this means only one thing, it is time for Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to step into the place and save the city from evil threats…before Gotham falls into a pit of chaos.

Both Green Head Gaming and IGN have talked about the characters and showed videos of the family we will get to meet in the upcoming game. The characters we will see or mentioned in the game include Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Robin (Tim Drake), Red Hood (Jason Todd), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Renee Montoya, Mr. Freeze (Victor Fries), Harley Quinn (Harleen Quinzel), Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot), Clayface, The Court of Owls, Batman (Bruce Wayne) but he will be deceased, Commissioner Gordon but also deceased.

IGN also shared the first 16 minutes of gameplay recently in a video where the player is playing as Batgirl, jumping from building to building and also giving us a good idea of the controls by what is visible on the screen. There’s still so much we don’t know about this game but between the fantastic description of the game and the outstanding graphics, where could you go wrong?

Gotham Knights will be released on October 21 which is a couple of days sooner than we originally thought we’d receive the game.

