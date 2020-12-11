The Game Awards 2020 Recap

Update

The Game Awards has concluded. If you missed out on the event and would like it watch it in its entirety then you can check out the video above. Otherwise, we have a few notable reveals and all the winners listed below.

The Game Awards Announcements

The Game Awards 2020 Winners

Game of the Year – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Game Direction – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Narrative – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Art Direction – Ghost of Tsushima

– Ghost of Tsushima Best Score and Music – Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Audio Design – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Performance – Laura Bailey The Last of Us Part 2

– Laura Bailey The Last of Us Part 2 Games for Impact – Tell Me Why

– Tell Me Why Best Ongoing – No Man’s Sky

– No Man’s Sky Best Indie – Hades

– Hades Best Mobile Game – Among Us

– Among Us Best Community Support – Fall Guys

– Fall Guys Best VR/AR – Half-Life: Alyx

– Half-Life: Alyx Innovation in Accessibility – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Action – Hades

– Hades Best Action/Adventure – The Last of Us Part 2

– The Last of Us Part 2 Best Role Playing – Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Fighting – Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

– Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition Best Family – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best Sim/Strategy – Microsoft Flight Simulator

– Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Sports/Racing – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Best Multiplayer – Among Us

– Among Us Best Debut Game – Phasmophobia

– Phasmophobia Content Creator of the Year – Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter

– Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter Most Anticipated Games – Elden Ring

– Elden Ring Player’s Voice – Ghost of Tsushima

Original Story…

The Game Awards is set to take place this evening at 7 PM EST. Viewers can tune in online to watch the various presenters showcase some of the best of gaming in 2020. Of course, if you’re wanting to catch some of the biggest video game announcements as well then you’ll want to stick around for the entire event. If you’re not familiar with The Game Awards, it’s a ceremony that happens annually where we get to honor the various achievements that were made in the video game industry.

First being brought out in 2014, this event has continued to grow larger every year. While 2020 has been an off-year all around, it wasn’t going to cancel this event although we’ll likely see some more online stream focused content rather than in-person acceptances and speeches. This is also an event where we usually get a few video game announcements that have yet to be revealed. So far we know that there are over a dozen video games that are set to be unveiled this year.

You can watch the event live in the video embedded above but it won’t start until 6:30 PM EST where we will give a half-hour of pre-show content.

