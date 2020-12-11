More Bethesda Games Hit Xbox Game Pass This Month

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is something that Microsoft is really trying to push rather than strictly focusing on hardware sales. While Microsoft recently brought out the Xbox Series X/S, it looks like Microsoft is aiming towards an Xbox ecosystem rather than any one particular platform to dominate in the marketplace. This Xbox Game Pass subscription service is constantly getting new video game titles added into the mix as well.

It wasn’t long ago that Microsoft started the purchase of ZeniMax Media, which comes with several video game studios. Among the list is Bethesda and that means we can expect quite a few games to be added to Xbox Game Pass from this development studio. If you missed out on The Game Awards, you would have seen several video game announcements and reveals. Among the list of announcements were Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming additions to the subscription service.

This holiday season you can expect quite a few video game titles to be added which Microsoft listed out in a recent trailer. You can watch the trailer above otherwise you can find the list of video game titles being included in Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service this holiday season down below.

Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Additions

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (coming December 15th to Console and Mobile)

Neoverse (coming soon to Console and PC)

Killer Queen Black (coming soon to Console)

The Medium (coming January 28 to Console and PC)

Cyber Shadow (coming soon to Console and PC)

Among Us (coming soon to PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (coming soon to Console and PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (coming soon to Console and PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (coming soon to Console and PC)

Yakuza 6: Song of Life (coming soon to Console and PC)

If you didn’t catch the news earlier this week, Microsoft has unveiled that Xbox Game Pass will soon receive xCloud support on PC and iOS platforms in 2021. This would really allow players to get the best gaming experience without the need for specific components to run the game. All that would be required is a subscription and a stable internet connection.

Source: YouTube