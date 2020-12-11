Among Us Devs Showcases The Next New Map

If you caught The Game Awards this year then you know that there was a special trailer release for the hit multiplayer video game title, Among Us. The video game was highlighted to be showcased during the event and now we can take in the latest map trailer. This new map is an airship that is filled with all sorts of new tasks for players to complete.

This map is the first big update since Among Us became a massive hit. In this map, players are able to explore an airship that looks to be pretty large. There are several corridors and levels to it as well. As a result, you’ll have to take stairs or hovering platforms to reach different destinations. Much like other maps in Among Us, you can expect quite a few tasks to complete as well. So far the trailer showcased a new trash takeout along with polishing a gem.

Another key component to this map is the fact that players will be able to instantly transport players to different areas of this ship after meetings. This will avoid players being clumped together and having to venture out to complete tasks or set up those kills if you’re an impostor. What we don’t know is if this feature will be incorporated into other maps of the game.

Overall, the Airship looks to be quite a thrill to play within. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can get to the crew together as the map isn’t set to launch until sometime in early 2021. For now, you can enjoy the game still with the current maps on both mobile and PC platforms. After all, Among Us won a couple of awards which tells us that this game is still as popular right now as it was a few months ago when it exploded online.

