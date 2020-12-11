New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Unveiled

UPDATE

In case you missed The Game Awards, it looks like the mystery new fighter will be Sephiroth. The iconic villain character from the Final Fantasy franchise will be stepping into battle and we even got a look at the gameplay.

Original Story…

Super Smash Bros has been a big franchise for Nintendo. Ever since the Nintendo 64, we’ve seen a Super Smash Bros installment released with each console launch and the latest iteration has been the largest one yet. In Super Smash Bros Ultimate, players received every fighter that was previously introduced to the franchise. That’s a massive roster and it gave players the ability to see their favorite character from previous installments.

However, that’s not all as it was confirmed that there would be even more fighters that were not previously featured in a Super Smash Bros video game coming to the franchise in this latest installment. We’ve seen quite a few new fighters join in on the fun and even some franchise crossovers such as Minecraft. The roster is not done being filled up either as we can expect another new fighter being brought into the game today.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter will be revealed tonight at #TheGameAwards!

Later on this evening, The Game Awards will kick-off. This event is an annual ceremony where we get to look back at the year of video games and hand out awards to various development studios for their incredible accomplishments. Still, even with the focus on video games that have already been released, this event is no stranger to big new announcements and reveals. There is already confirmation that over a dozen new video game announcements that have yet to be revealed will be scattered throughout the entire event.

We’re eager to see what new announcements will be unveiled, but among the list is Super Smash Bros Ultimate. A new fighter will be revealed at the event and fans are already throwing in their speculation picks online. We will likely see the fighter unveiling and perhaps we’ll get another trailer to highlight the fighter coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate. In the meantime, if you want to see just who is joining the fight, you’ll have to tune into The Game Awards tonight.

