Minecraft Fighters Added To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest installment to the long-running franchise and already with this latest installment, we’re getting a ton of new characters added into the roster. It seems that there is no stopping Nintendo from adding a wide assortment of characters from different gaming IPs and while we’re waiting for some of our favorites to be called into the fight, we do know that Nintendo has just added a new collection of fighters into the mix.

This installment of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is massive as it comes with all previous characters from the franchise. Furthermore, there are more fighters constantly being added into the mix such as Banjo & Kazooie, Hero from Dragon Quest, and Joker from Persona 5. We knew that this week there would be another addition to the character roster and today it’s been unveiled to be Minecraft characters.

In particular, the characters being added into the mix are Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman. That’s quite the collection from Minecraft. We’re likely going to get more of a deep dive into how the programming worked for this character addition update on October 3, 2020. Furthermore, it’s during that date in which we’ll get some insight on just when these characters will be added into the roster.

What do you think of the latest addition of Minecraft character being added into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Likewise, what other fighters and IPs are you hoping to see represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next? If you haven’t already picked up a copy of the game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. Check out our Before You Buy episode coverage on the title down below.

Source: IGN