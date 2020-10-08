Star Wars: Squadrons – Watch Out For This Incredibly Annoying, Unbeatable Strategy

Star Wars: Squadrons is a shock — a hardcore space-sim flight game with all the modern bells-and-whistles we want out of an EA produced AAA title. It’s a new entry in the pantheon of absurdly good Star Wars video games. But there are still a few kinks to work out, as online players have figured out a perfect strategy that’s literally unbeatable in Fleet Battles. Right now, there’s no current counter for the strategy. It can only be performed by a coordinated 5-player team, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying.

I don’t condone cheesing strategies, so consider this a PSA — a warning to help you identify and report this frustrating strategy. There is 100% no way this was intended by the developers, and hopefully there will be a patch in the near future to rebalance and make Fleet Battles fun again. There’s been a scourge of cheesing, so let’s talk about this particular strat. While you’re waiting for a patch, just stick with Dogfights or AI Fleet Battles.

If you're still a beginner pilot learning the ropes, why not check out our 8 tips to help keep you alive. Those tips are handy in a normal game without all the cheese.









The new Fleet Battle strategy is practically unbeatable. It’s ridiculously annoying — and any coordinated 5-player team can pull it off. That should make this a high priority for future fixes. Here’s the basic setup so you can quickly identify if it’s happening to you.

The enemy team will pick the following ships: 1 Support 4 Bombers



The Support hangs out near the Fleet and grants invisibility to the bombers, sending them all out to the enemy fleet and destroying everything — nobody can touch them while they’re invisible.

Meanwhile, all the enemy players are farming Morale by destroying AI bots in the match. The Support can keep re-upping shields and invisibility in the safe zone. The corvettes will blast you into oblivion if you try to pursue, and the morale farming is just way too powerful to beat.

The only counter is to use your own Support, grant invisibility to fighters / interceptors, bust the annoying enemy support and then clean up the enemy bombers. It still isn’t exactly optimal, and right now there is no efficient strategy for countering this incredibly annoying strat.

Here’s hoping there’s a fix soon. Until then, keep your eyes out for this strategy. The sooner you recognize it, the faster you can (attempt) to counter it.