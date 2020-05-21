The Best Star Wars Video Games For Xbox One

Who doesn’t love Star Wars? Sure the franchise has had its ups and downs. We’ve got some really great films and a few that are looked down upon. The same can be said for the various video game installments. While the franchise has its share of great titles available, some of the more iconic releases are pretty tough to enjoy today. When it comes to the Xbox One, most of the previous video game installments managed to release on the digital marketplace for players to pick up.

We’ve picked out some of our personal favorites available on the Xbox One that you don’t want to pass up on. Still, with that said, there are no definitive lists, our tastes may not align with yours and that’s okay. We want to know your favorite Star Wars games as well, so feel free to leave a comment and recommend some other great Star Wars games that people should look into. Without further ado, here are our picks for the best Star Wars games on the Xbox One.

#5 Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017) Standard Edition $19.99

Before we get into this point, we have to make mention that the older installments are available. Still, if you want to enjoy a Star Wars: Battlefront game then you may want to pick up Star Wars: Battlefront 2 which is the latest installment available. Released in 2017, EA delivered a game that follows a wide range of events that spanned across the Skywalker Saga. This game still has the multiplayer experience you would be familiar with, you’ll still have battled across a wide range of eras and maps. However, there is also a campaign for players to go through.

In this campaign, players take the role of Iden Versio who is the commander of the Inferno Squad. Working with the Empire, it’s during the events that Return of the Jedi that Iden starts to question some of the motives that are going into the Empire’s order. We won’t spoil anything here, but you can expect a storyline that will take place across several events from the film franchise.

#4 Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars Republic Commando $9.99

Taking place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, players got a chance to dive into a Star Wars story being a Republic Commando. This was an action-packed tactical shooter as you go with a delta squad specially trained to take on some more important matters than what a standard trooper could pull off.

You’ll go across all sorts of different planets, fighting off a variety of enemies, and even if you’re not a Star Wars fan, this game still was a solid first-person shooter. Still, to this day, we’re sure that you could get plenty of entertainment out of this game.

#3 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed $19.99

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 $19.99

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel are also some great picks for the Xbox One. The video games follow an interesting storyline in which Darth Vader has a secret apprentice by the name of Starkiller. Overall, the goal for these games is to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi that may have survived. The gameplay also holds up as you battle against enemies with your lightsaber to using various Force powers. There are only two installments available for this game series and it’s worth checking out. As you can imagine, this storyline will have plenty of twists and turns along the way to keep you wondering just how this story ends for Starkiller.

#2 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic $9.99

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 $9.99

We’re throwing both games into this list as each installment has been well received by critics and fans alike. This is a classic RPG franchise that takes place long before the events of the film franchise. As a result, there are plenty of new characters to meet and quests to take on. Overall, each Knights of the Old Republic game allows players to follow a narrative that they wish to pursue such as going along with the light or dark side of the force.

Furthermore, there is a slew of abilities to unlock that lets your character stand out a bit from the rest of the Force-sensitive in this universe. You may find yourself caught into the thrilling narrative that pulls you along the campaign. Unfortunately, the game is a bit dated, but if you can push past the older visuals and even mechanics, you’ll likely have a fun time with both installments to this franchise.

#1 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $59.99

Currently the latest installment available in terms of Star Wars video games is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the game puts players into an era between Episode 3 and Episode 4, it’s a dark period for the Jedi as most have been wiped out due to the Empire. That ultimately leaves those that remain to go into hiding. Players take the role of Cal, a padawan who managed to escape the executions while his Master was slain. Trying to keep under the radar, Cal gets for a few years to only be discovered when he saves a friend from falling to his death.

Now he’s on the run from the Empire, but luckily he has some help from a newly formed resistance group. As Cal flees, he begins his training once again to become a Jedi in hopes that he’s able to find others to help. This is a single-player title with gameplay that blends together Uncharted and Dark Souls. You’ll be diving into different worlds, exploring unique environments, and solving puzzles. However, being a padawan, you can’t expect to dive into battle without any issues. Instead, you’ll need to be precise when you attack, when to dodge and parry similar to the likes of Dark Souls.