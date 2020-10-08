Bugsnax Receives Official Novemebr Release Date, Voice Cast Trailer Detailed

Developer Young Horses have took to YouTube to release a new trailer for their highly anticipated title — Bugsnax!

The new trailer has brought a ton of exciting news such as the official release date for the game as well as a voice cast reveal! Bugsnax is officially confirmed to released for the PS4, PS5, and PC on November 12th! The launch date is locked in and the exciting world of Bugsnax will soon be in our our hands.

And as I mentioned above, the release date announcement is not the only news, Young Horses have released the voice cast for the game. The voice actors are pretty stacked as we see Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch Man), and plenty more great voice actors!

Check out the new trailer for Bugsnax which showcases the epic voice cast for the game:

The voice cast detailed:

Grumpuses

Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey (background vocals for David Foster’s live band)

Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch Man)

Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Loba in Apex Legends)

Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Star Wars Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

Bugsnax (Creatures)

Abby Trott (Hunnabee and more)

Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy and more)

Cristina Vee (Cheezer and more)

Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug and more)

Jeannie Tirado (Razzby and more)

Julie Nathanson (Banopper and more)

Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust and more)

Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof and more)

In related news, developer Young Horses have released a new trailer for their highly anticipated title, Bugsnax. This time, however, the trailer is not a detailed lyric video, or an explanation video showcasing the game, but rather a gameplay trailer!

Yes, the gameplay trailer for Bugsnax gives players a look at what Young Horses have in store when it comes to playing the game. The trailer is about 2 minutes long and we see plenty of great characters, gameplay mechanics, and more sprinkled throughout the trailer. Check out the latest gameplay trailer or Bugsnax right here!

Bugsnax is set to release for the PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube