Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Unveiled

Earlier this week Ed Boon, the creator behind the Mortal Kombat series has been stating that there would be something coming out for fans of Mortal Kombat 11. It was a tease that took plenty of people wondering just what or who would be coming to the latest entry to the Mortal Kombat franchise. Today we’re finally getting our first look at Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2. This DLC will come with three characters.

Mortal Kombat is no stranger to bringing in some guest fighters and for a good little while now there have been rumors that the next guest fighter that would grace Mortal Kombat 11 with their presence would be Rambo. Rambo is an iconic action movie series that stars a mercenary of sorts and portrayed by a legendary action movie star, Sylvester Stallone. It turns out those rumors were true as the game DLC will be including not only Rambo as a guest fighter but Sylvester Stallone has reprised his role in order to offer some lines.

From there we have two other fighters being included in the game which includes Rain, a fighter that first got an appearance in the Mortal Kombat franchise in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 back in 1995. However, there’s another fan favorite that we’ve seen players really crave to see make a return into the game since being missing from Mortal Kombat 11 when it first launched into the market with Ed Boon only teasing the existence.

I’m of course referring to Mileena has been around since 1993 and has been featured in the video game series for several years now. When Mortal Kombat 11 released fans were disappointed that the character wasn’t featured and it only grew anticipation that she would be added into the mix. That should please quite a few fans, but we still have a small wait before we can get our hands on a copy of the game. Fans can purchase the latest Kombat Pack for the game on October 15, 2020, which is just a few short days away.









Source: YouTube