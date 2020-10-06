Mortal Kombat 11 News Coming This Week

Mortal Kombat fans have been enjoying the latest installment for the franchise since last year. With Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios brought the title to fans for current-generation platforms since April of 2019, however, it’s been a game that’s received some positive support. With not only the main storyline and multiplayer fighting game modes to entertain players, but there’s also been plenty of DLC to dive into as well. Now it looks like something else is in the works for the video game title.

Ed Boon is the director and one of the minds behind the Mortal Kombat franchise in general. With years of bringing out new installments and crossover franchises into the series, we’re wondering just what may be next for the IP. In a recent tweet from the official Ed Boon Twitter account, Ed Boon made mention of Mortal Kombat 11 sold units surpassing 8 million and that we’re not done yet. In fact, it looks like we can keep on a lookout for something Mortal Kombat 11 related coming out this week.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

Unfortunately, we don’t know just what that may be as there are no clues given out in the tweet. Some suggest that this is another pack of characters that will be crossovers from iconic franchises. That’s certainly could be the case, however, it also likely that we may get another storyline DLC attached as well after the launch of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Again, that’s just a guess as there are no official details on what’s next for the game.

It wasn’t long ago that Ed Boon was featured during the DC Fandome event in a panel which some assumed would be the announcement for an Injustice 3, but that didn’t come out during the event. At any rate, Mortal Kombat 11 fans will want to keep tabs on the franchise this week. Meanwhile, if you haven’t picked the game up, you can do so right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source: Twitter